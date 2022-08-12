The attack on the life of top writer Salman Rushdie has hit Adriaan van Dis (75) like a sledgehammer. The Dutch writer was chairman of the Rushdie Defense Committee Netherlands in the 1990s and has met Rushdie several times. “It turns out that there is still a madman walking around who wants to catch 3 million dollars,” sighs Van Dis in conversation with this site.

In the 1990s, the Rushdie Defense Committee Netherlands fought for the lifting of the fatwa, the death sentence against Rushdie. During that period, the committee negotiated and lobbied at every imaginable political level. The committee issued piles of petitions, letters and appeals and started a critical dialogue with Iran. Pressure was also exerted on the Iranian authorities through quiet diplomacy. In order not to disrupt the quiet diplomacy, and to prevent escalation, it went Rushdie Defense Committee Netherlands work carefully from the start.

At the time, the committee also tried to ensure that Rushdie could fly freely through Europe again. Airlines did not dare to transport Rushdie for a long time, for fear of escalation and violence. ,,That time we managed to convince KLM to transport Rushdie. He was just entitled to that," says Van Dis.

In the meantime, the Dutch committee has been disbanded for many years. Rushdie no longer wanted to be reminded of the fatwa and the many negative experiences. “That is of course understandable,” says Van Dis. ,,I still look back on a beautiful, valuable period in which we were able to have many intensive debates about free speech. Rushdie has experienced those debates as very positive.” Van Dis and Rushdie are good acquaintances, they have often met and the contact has always remained.



Quote

It already made us nervous, can you imagine what this must have been for Rushdie Adrian of Dis

Safe House in London

While Rushdie was in hiding, Van Dis and a delegation from the committee visited him in his safehouse in London. “I will never forget that in my life. Those men with heavy guns on the roof, escorting us into the building on walkie-talkies. We were already nervous, you can imagine what this must have been for Rushdie. All those years, without freedom. He has had a very hard time with this.”

Van Dis feared for Rushdie’s life at the time. “Tensions rose enormously during that period. I was worried then. Over the years, those concerns were allayed, but now it turns out that there was still someone who wanted to catch some money and go to Paradise. I really hope Rushdie recovers.”

‘Very kind and sympathetic man’

Van Dis last spoke to Rushdie in person ten years ago, at an event in New York. “Rushdie is an extremely talented writer and a very kind and likeable man. His most important work, The Devil’s VersesI can wholeheartedly recommend it to everyone. It’s a literary masterpiece, a great game where Rushdie plays with the Quran and with biblical texts. It is often thought that he wanted to insult Islam with this book, but the beauty is that he mocks both sides.”