The attack on the life of top writer Salman Rushdie has hit Adriaan van Dis (75) like a sledgehammer. The Dutch writer was chairman of the Rushdie Defense Committee Netherlands in the 1990s and has met Rushdie several times. “It turns out that there is still a madman walking around who wants to catch 3 million dollars,” sighs Van Dis in conversation with this site.

#Adriaan #van #Dis #bewildered #attack #Rushdie #madman #million