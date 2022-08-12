The attack on the life of top writer Salman Rushdie has hit Adriaan van Dis (75) like a sledgehammer. The Dutch writer was chairman of the Rushdie Defense Committee Netherlands in the 1990s and has met Rushdie several times. “It turns out that there is still a madman walking around who wants to catch 3 million dollars,” sighs Van Dis in conversation with this site.
#Adriaan #van #Dis #bewildered #attack #Rushdie #madman #million
‘Stay in Mexico’: closer to its end, but not all the border obstacles in the US
Migration to the USA The 'Stay in Mexico' program - implemented by Donald Trump and highly criticized by human rights...
Leave a Reply