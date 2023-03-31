Five days ago, Adrián Contreras (Ibiza, 26 years old) scored a goal in front of 92,522 people at the Spotify Camp Nou. An hour later, and with two million viewers connected, El Barrio became the first team to win the Kings League by defeating the Annihiladores of the streamer Mexican Juan Guarnizo. In the final of this competition, which brought together two million viewers live, the presidents of the clubs have the opportunity to take a penalty at the request of their coach: “I told Juan [Arroita] that I wanted to throw it away as soon as possible”, recalls Contreras in an interview with EL PAÍS, carried out today in Madrid. Said and done: minute 1 of the final and this young content creator looks up at the sky and, in a nervous gesture, bites his lower lip. Moments like the one in which his mother told him that he could not study Journalism because they did not have enough money to pay for a room in Madrid may pass through his mind. He may remember the two years working at El Chiringuito (La Sexta, MEGA), going to bed “at 4 or 5 in the morning with only one day off a week”. Perhaps Adri’s mind, as millions of his followers know him on networks, returned him to the cold of Butarque, the first of the stadiums where he spent seasons accredited by digital media where, usually, he did not charge for his chronicles. “He had missed the three previous penalties and, I don’t know why, he was convinced that he was going to score.” The ball went to the right corner, unstoppable by placement. “I felt a rush of adrenaline, something that filled my stomach and I stayed still with my eyes closed; I didn’t even know what I was doing. When I opened them I saw all the players coming towards me with a happy face… and I thought, it was worth it. We are going to win the Kings League ”, now tells Contreras, who accumulates 4.4 million followers between TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

After hugging his team, Contreras went to the sideline for the next hug. His mother was waiting for him, with whom he commented live and on Twitch the final four of the tournament. “These days I have wondered if she was the reason why I had such a positive vision of the matches. By nature I am pessimistic when my team plays, but with her there I was happy, ”he says. In the midst of adolescence, they went to Granada together after the separation of their parents and an equally happy childhood in Ibiza. “These days together we have remembered when I went to show him the Selectividad note that allowed me to go to the Complutense, but we did not even have the money to pay for a room in Madrid”, she explains. Expeditiously, the solution came with a move to her grandparents’ house in Toledo and a bus service where she spent her first Journalism course, traveling two hours one way and another two hours back. “I was clear about what I wanted to dedicate myself to. If someone asks me what I am, I continue to automatically answer that I am a journalist, although it is evident that I have been mainly dedicated to creating content for a long time, ”she says.

Adri Contreras, during the interview. Jaime Villanueva

Despite the physical and mental effort, Contreras got a scholarship and, not without family effort, he was able to go and share a flat “in a cheap room in Madrid. But she was already where she wanted, in the city where the media were, she could interview…”, she explains. Countless unpaid collaborations began and combining the Degree with any accreditation: “Bernabéu, Calderón, the Basketball Final Four in Madrid… everything suited me.” And all of this ended in a “three-page” curriculum that caught the attention of the journalist Josep Pedrerol. “Over there [en el programa El Chiringuito] They interview dozens of students a month, but I had put photos of me in stadiums, clippings from interviews with journalists who work with him, articles, everything. They signed me right away and I spent two very intense years where I learned a lot from him and his self-demand”.

However, in the story of the Kings League winner there is a sign of his time and different from that of previous generations. Contreras explains it like this: “I sent a WhatsApp to Josep [Pedrerol]. I told him that I was giving them a while, but that I was leaving. YouTube had started to catch my attention and I actually went to a channel, Football talks. She understood it, although you always think if you are not screwing up. Charging less than on television, managing networks and editing, taking advantage of the fact that she could then live at her father’s house and control his expenses, she opted for content creation. The definitive turn in the script of which he was a young sports journalist happened in March 2020: “The confinement arrived and I downloaded TikTok. I literally remember thinking that no one was making football content. I knew how important it was going to be to become first, I learned that you had to publish a lot of content, and suddenly, in April, a video with the best players in history exceeded 100,000 views. I set myself the goal of posting 20 videos a day, and the rest is history.”

More information

At the end of 2021, TikTok celebrated its awards for the first time in Spain You don’t know everything about TikTok and Adri Contreras won the award for best creator on this network in the sports category. The snowball was launched, but the following obsession would end up internationalizing him: “2022 was, yes or yes, going to Qatar. Six months before the World Cup I was already deploying all possible contacts and I got it. Other creators who put in a lot of effort didn’t make it and that made me aware that this was going to be a turning point”. In the creation of content and especially in TikTok, the milestones can be quantified: in the month of the competition, the most followed sports journalist on the network added 800 million views. It is a stratospheric figure and, he explains, not related to the signing of him as one of the presidents of the El Barrio club by Gerard Piqué. “I owe him all this,” he says, about the former Barcelona player. I still remember the impression his follow on Twitter and his first message”. On September 7 of last year they met for the first time and Contreras couldn’t believe that from Kosmos they were thinking of a sports competition “that had all the ingredients to succeed. It was a dream, something made to measure for me, ”he says. However, the credit for having won the tournament includes a staff much greater technical and sporting. “Winning the championship begins by signing Juan Arroita, whom he had precisely met in Football talks. He didn’t want to, he couldn’t see himself, but I told him that he didn’t know anyone who knew more about soccer. Technically and sportingly, he had to be there. And the other key piece was Joan Compte, the assistant coach and the one who knew all the players around Barcelona who could join the league. We started watching hours and hours of videos, crossing Excel sheets and marking a top 10 players we wanted to sign in the draft. When I saw that we had achieved the first six, I knew that, perfectly, we could win the Kings League”.

El Barrio had a discreet regular season, also being a difficult team to beat in all games: “In the live chats, all the presidents said they didn’t want to see us even in paint. That’s why I didn’t give so much importance to us getting to the right place. playoff”, explains Contreras. His team prevailed over the lineups of the most knowledgeable professionals in the beautiful game, such as Íker Casillas, Sergio Kun Agüero or Gerard Piqué. But also titans from the other leg of the live and online entertainment business, such as Ibai Llanos, TheGrefg or DjMaRiio. “When I got back to the hotel after the game, my head short-circuited. Everyone went to party but I put the phone in ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode. During the University I did not leave friday for doing some chronicle of the Europa League from home, so it didn’t seem so strange to stay and not go out ”.

Conteras manages a club whose sponsorship income is set to skyrocket ahead of the next edition of the Kings League. In addition to a coaching staff and its players, he directly directs two community managers, a photographer, a filmmaker, two video editors for TikTok, two video editors for YouTube and a graphic designer, agency and communication agency on the side. “After the final, my head told me ‘enough’. There was a party, but I stayed asleep and even so it took me two days to recover physically. I still can’t believe everything that has happened. In a very short time, I have experienced things that I had not even had time to dream of, ”he says now. He does not have much time to rest because, in just a few days, she will present his credentials to win the imminent queens league (female version of the tournament). He will do so as the president of the first club to win this update on soccer for the masses.

