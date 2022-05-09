Misfortune shakes the basketball world. Adreian Payne, former NBA and Euroleague player, has died at the age of 31 from causes not yet confirmed. The news has quickly become viral on Twitter, where numerous personalities have offered their condolences to the family and have remembered the player. Raised in American basketball, Payne was educated at the University of Michigan and presented himself to the 2014 draft, being selected in the 14th position by the Hawks.. In 2015 he was transferred to the Minnesota Timberwolves and played a total of 107 games in the best league in the world before making the leap to Europe.

Payne then went through Panathinaikos and ASVEl before signing for OGM Ormanspor, a Turkish team, and Juventus Utena from Lithuania. Jared Sullinger, former NBA player, has fired Payne through social networks. The news of his death, according to Basket News, has been confirmed by Michigan journalist Chris Solari.

Payne’s statistics were discreet in the NBA, where he never had much continuity, and they had just 4.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 107 games, 24 of them as a starter. His career changed abroad and he played 29 games in the Euroleague between Panathinaikos and ASVEL, in which he averaged 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and a PIR of 7.2.

Payne last played for Juventus Utena in Lithuania, a team with which he went to 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. His relationship with the entity took place on February 17, 2022.