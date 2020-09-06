The new coaching group of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), owned by the Shah Rukh Khan-led franchise, led by coach Brendon McCallum, is considering the option of West Indies’ explosive all-rounder Andre Russell to bat third in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Used to be. Team mentor David Hussey said on Sunday that the team was considering several options, including sending Russell to bat at third order. Russell was elected the ‘Most Valuable Player’ last season but the team faced criticism for his use. Hussey said, ‘If it benefits the team and helps us win the cricket match, then why not? If Andre Russell comes in to bat at third order and face 60 balls, he could actually score a double century. Anything is possible with Russell.

See-

Rasal took 11 wickets in 13 innings of the 2019 IPL in addition to scoring 510 runs at an average of 56.66. Describing Russell as the team’s heartbeat, the former Australian said, “A brilliant player, he is probably the heartbeat of the team as well”. According to the IPL schedule released on Sunday, KKR will start its campaign against Mumbai Indians on 23 September.