He added, “Hassan Nasrallah’s hands are stained with the blood of many Israelis, and perhaps they are stained more with the blood of Muslims and Arabs.”

Regarding the reason for Israel’s assassination of the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Adraee said, “Israel does not need a justification or pretext to eliminate this terrorist, as he is the leader of the largest terrorist organization in the Middle East.”

He added, “Eleven months ago, Hezbollah and its leader decided to join ISIS, Hamas, and launch a war against Israel, and we warned many of the danger of that, but the party’s attacks on Israeli sovereignty and on Israeli citizens continued despite the warnings, and Hezbollah was proceeding on the terrorist path to try to impose its conditions.” He threatens Israeli officials and prevents the return of Israeli citizens to their homes. Israel is fully determined to achieve the goals of the war by eliminating every terrorist who tries to undermine our sovereignty, and this is what we did.

He continued, saying, “Israel, as a sovereign state, moves according to its interests and its national security. Therefore, we eliminated all Hezbollah leaders, from Fouad Shukr to Hassan Nasrallah.”

He added, “Our goal in the war is to return the Israeli population to their homes and homes in the north. We have taken many measures in recent weeks by stripping Hezbollah of its strategic capabilities, targeting leaders, and targeting homes that contain combat means in the south, in the Bekaa, and in the suburbs.”