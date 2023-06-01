For the second consecutive year, Aeroporti di Roma won the “Corporate Innovation Award”, a recognition assigned by Plug and Play, one of the largest Venture Capital operators in Silicon Valley, as the best corporate partners globally in scope Travel & Hospitalityfor the commitment to promote the initiatives of open innovation and to build “the airport of the future”.

The award, received by the Aeroporti di Roma Innovation team during the “Travel & Smart Cities EXPO” in Vienna, adds to the announcement of the first investment by ADR Ventures, the new corporate vehicle for launching the Corporate Venture Capital activities of Aeroporti di Roma, with Ottonomy, a leading US startup in the sector deep techwhich provides deliveries contactless using fully autonomous robots.

Following the test that was a success during the acceleration program in the Innovation HUB of Fiumicino, the autonomous delivery project has become part of ADR’s long-term strategy, aimed at maintaining the highest levels of service and improving the passenger experience using cutting-edge technologies and innovations.

“The first investment by ADR Ventures is a further step towards the construction of the airport of the future, which will be more autonomous and focused on passengers. These are two characteristics that we have found in Ottonomy, both in terms of team and technology. We are expecting a great future together. We are convinced that this partnership will open up new opportunities in the sector and help transform the traveler experience at airports around the world,” said Emanuele Calà, Chief Executive Officer of ADR Ventures and Vice President Innovation & Quality of ADR.

Rome International Airport has collaborated with important corporate and strategic partners, first of all Plug & Play Tech Center, in the development of “Runway to the future”, an acceleration program set in the Innovation Hub of Fiumicino airport, the first industrial accelerator in heart of an airport.

Aeroporti di Roma’s Open Innovation Program focuses on the selection of international startups and aims at joint development for up to 8 months within the Innovation Hub, giving startups the opportunity to develop a test inside the airport and to unlock a complete roll-out.

ADR Ventures intends to offer further support to startups, investing in their ideas not only in economic terms, but also in terms of know-how, promoting the development and growth of new companies and entrepreneurs to accompany the digital transformation of the sector. This is the first initiative of this type in the air transport sector in Italy, aimed at financing the development of projects in sectors with a high potential for innovation, in synergy with the operational and strategic needs of the airport. ADR Ventures operates as an engine for the development of youth entrepreneurship, ensuring support for the most virtuous startups with greater perspective, accompanying them in integrating with the business and in managing investment processes.

Ottonomy, selected through ADR’s first Call 4 Ideas, participated in the acceleration program starting from September 2022, and offered a service to travelers thanks to autonomous delivery, carried out directly at the boarding gates.

During the test, Ottonomy was able to achieve the following important KPIs at Fiumicino airport:

+ 150 km traveled in the Terminals by Ottobots robots

Zero accidents at the airport

+300 customers have used the service

3 minutes delivery time on average

“We are honored to continue working with ADR Ventures and the Innovation Hub to enhance the impact and smoother passenger experience through technology,” said Ritukar Vijay, CEO of Ottonomy. “ADR is truly committed to being a leader in innovation and delivering excellence and new experiences to its customers. This partnership pioneers the future of the travel experience for customers around the world.”

Today, Ottonomy participated together with the ADR innovation team at Travel & Hospitality & Smart Cities EXPO Day at Plug and Play in Vienna to discuss the recent launch of ADR Ventures and how innovation and cutting-edge technologies are redefining the passenger experience; in this context, Ottobot was also shown in action.