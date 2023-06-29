It was in a festive atmosphere that the recognition of the Best Airport Awards 2023 was celebrated at the Leonardo da Vinci by the “Airport Council International” (ACI) – international trade association of the main airports in the world – which awarded for the fifth once again the Roman airport as the best airport in Europe.

The announcement was made by the Chief Executive Officer of Aeroporti di Roma, Marco Troncone, in the presence of over 500 passengers and staff of Aeroporti di Roma who, inside the specially set up boarding area E, created a real silent disco: a choreography with DJ set with headphones for an afternoon of entertainment and entertainment open to the participation of all those present.

ACI assigned the Aci Europe Best Airport Award 2023 to Fiumicino airport in the category of hubs with over 40 million passengers. This result adds to the recognition of the “Leonardo da Vinci” which for six consecutive years leads the European ranking on the quality of service expressed directly by passengers and the 5-star Skytrax assigned to the Roman airport in January this year for the operational excellence and the quality of service provided to passengers.

The evaluation criteria of the Best Airport 2023 focused on operational resilience and sustainability in the context of the recovery from the COVID-19. Leonardo da Vinci’s victory was made possible by the excellent results obtained by Aeroporti di Roma on some main drivers such as sustainability and innovation.

In this context, we should mention ADR’s commitment to progressively reduce the environmental footprint of its airports with the target of Net Zero Emissions in 2030, twenty years ahead of what was set at the European airport sector level, in addition to the company’s objective in defining a path that makes the development of air transport compatible with the protection of the environment through the Pact for the decarbonisation of air transport, an observatory promoted by ADR which aims to accelerate the achievement of the sector’s sustainability objectives in the context of the SDGs and the 2030 Agenda and which brings together industrial players, institutional stakeholders and associations, led by experts from the academic world. But also intermodality, with the development of integrated train+air products, the spread of SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel), the biofuel capable of reducing CO2 emissions by 60-80%, the production of renewable energy with the creation of the largest self-consumption photovoltaic system in a European airport, which will be located parallel to runway No. 3 of the Leonardo da Vinci.

On the innovation front, the great protagonist of Aeroporti di Roma’s strategy, particular appreciation went to the orientation towards open innovation and digitalisation, to offer passengers ever greater comfort and safety during the journey. In this context, the creation of the Innovation Hub dedicated to start-ups stands out in the airport, the launch of the second call4ideas, the establishment of the Corporate Venture Capital company “ADR Ventures” and the development of urban air mobility services with the launch of first connections of electric vertical take-off aircraft between the airport and Rome as early as 2024.

“Being reconfirmed as the best European airport for the fifth time is an extraordinary result – declared the CEO of Aeroporti di Roma, Marco Troncone -, the result of the daily commitment and immense passion of all our people and our partners, including institutions, to whom a special thanks goes. It is the confirmation of the commitment that we have made as a company towards our passengers and all our stakeholders: to create the sustainable airport of the future, to continue to ensure even greater safety, comfort and value-added services. Aeroporti di Roma continues to look firmly to the future, making use of technology and innovation and at the same time enhancing the history and beauty that belong to the city of Rome and to Italy, so that Leonardo da Vinci becomes more and more the mirror of the excellence of our country”.