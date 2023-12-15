According to the agreement, the new platform will be divided equally between the Holding Company(ADQ) Based in Abu Dhabi, and Azerbaijan Investment Holding Company, a strategic sovereign wealth fund headquartered in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, with each party pumping $500 million into the new joint project..

The statement stated that the new platform aims to explore investment opportunities and benefit from them to achieve sustainable financial returns on capital, as investments will be primarily focused in the Republic of Azerbaijan, the UAE and Central Asian countries, with the possibility of expanding to other countries..

Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Managing Director and CEO of the Holding Company, said“-ADQ-“Establishing this joint investment platform not only contributes to strengthening bilateral relations between our two countries, but also confirms the Holding Company’s commitment(ADQ) By strengthening meaningful partnerships in strategic markets that align with our investment priorities“.

Mikail Japarov, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and member of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding Company, said: “This partnership reflects the importance of economic, political and trade relations between the two countries. The new fund will serve as a tool for implementing joint projects aimed at the long-term development of both countries and the region on a large scale.” Wider“.

It is noteworthy that the Azerbaijan Investment Holding Company was established in the year 2020 and is a strategic investment fund charged with enhancing the management and operation of state-owned companies under its umbrella. Through its investments and initiatives, the Azerbaijan Investment Holding Company actively participates in the process of long-term development and prosperity of the Republic of Azerbaijan..

Since 1992, the UAE and the Republic of Azerbaijan have maintained strong economic relations, characterized by a more than three-fold growth in the value of non-oil trade between them over the past five years, while the two countries continue to explore areas of common interest.