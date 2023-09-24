Aeroporti di Puglia strengthens its business development strategy with the support of Unicredit

UniCredit is the Arranger for the structuring of a long-term financing operation identified by Aeroporti di Puglia SpAwith a public tender procedure, for the development of Strategic Planapproved by the Puglia Region last July, to be placed on the bond market (Debt Capital Market – DCM).

The operation, for an indicative amount of up to 65 million euros, on an investment plan of 153 million euroswill be intended for institutional investors of recognized standing (both Italian and international) and may take the technical form of “private placement”.

AdP has embarked on a virtuous path of growth in volumes and economic variables which allows us to restart the planning of infrastructure and organizational development, to cope with the growth in demand for air transport, driven by economic growth and the attractiveness of the Apulian territory both for tourist purposes and for industrial and commercial purposes.

“The assignment at UniCredit is a source of great satisfaction for our company – declared Antonio Maria Vasilepresident of Aeroporti di Puglia – is, even more, the recognition of the credibility, reliability and reputational value of Aeroporti di Puglia which is considered worthy of the attention of the financial markets. With this corporate finance operationthe conditions will be created to implement the interventions defined in our strategic plan support the development of the airport networkin view of the next important events that await us.”

“In the context of the commercial strategy applied by AdP to identify the most suitable reactive measures to support the further development of traffic, also to safeguard the investments ensured to date by the Puglia Region, and to guarantee connectivity with the most important countries from an economic and tourist point of view. The excellent results achieved encourage us to identify further new objectives in terms of consolidation of Puglia’s air connectivity, technological innovation and sustainability”.

Deep satisfaction for the important result was expressed by the president of the Puglia region, Michele Emiliano for which “Citizens can be proud to be shareholders of a company like Aeroporti di Puglia, which in recent years has achieved extraordinary goals in terms of traffic growth and infrastructural facilities and which today achieved another important result in terms of credibility on the international financial markets”.

“We are particularly pleased to have won the role of Arranger as part of the financing operation in favor of Aeroporti di Puglia SpA – he explained Ferdinando NataliRegional Manager for the South of UniCredit. In this way we support the Apulian airports in their growth path, since they constitute a fundamental pivot in the development process of the regional economy. This is a new initiative in the area in which UniCredit has been awarded this important role, after that of the Basket Bond of the Puglia Region and Puglia Sviluppodemonstrating our active role in supporting the development of the region, its excellence and investments in the infrastructural field”

The Apulian airports, in fact, rank first nationally for traffic growth compared to the pre-Covid period (2019), by size range. The 2022 data, also consolidated during 2023, recorded the exceeding of the threshold of 9 million passengers per year with growth significantly higher than the national and European average.

“This is an important operation for the consolidation of Puglia’s air connectivitytoday more than ever at the center of the economic development of our region – he declared Alessandro Delli NociRegional Councilor for Economic Development and Competitiveness – the role of politics and in particular of the department that I lead is precisely to create that humus that allows the development of high-level financial services in our societies”.

For Gianna Elisa Berlingerio, Director of the Economic Development Department of the Puglia Region: “The positive conclusion of this selection process activated by Aeroporti di Puglia represents a further example of how the Apulian territory has been structured over the last few years for the use and valorisation of financial engineering tools that accelerate development. The Region makes guarantee, bond and now capitalization instruments available to companies and ADP is today experimenting with an innovative system of support for the strategic plan. A way to grow together with effective partnerships between public and private.”

The National Airport Plan published by ENAC also foresees strong growth in volumes for Apulian airports, with the objective of 15 million passengers in 2035, making it necessary to develop infrastructure in order to counteract the phenomenon of “capacity crunch”, i.e. the excessive saturation of infrastructure capacity and the tendency for criticality in satisfying the increase in demand for airplane transport.

The Strategic Plan of Aeroporti di Puglia represents the development program focused on increasing the number of passengers and expanding the network, in direct connection with the development of infrastructure in terms of digitalisation and sustainability. The Plan, in line with regional and national planning, outlines the transformation of the business model, driven by supply and demand innovation, new technologies, decarbonisation objectives and changes in regulation.

Technology will play a leading role. Connectivity, cybersecurity, blockchain, artificial intelligence and automation will have a strong impact, because they are key enablers of positioning along the value chain and of reinventing operating models and generating revenues, allowing for better use of plants and infrastructure.

In particular, the technological development of suborbital flights and satellite air launches sees the Space-port of Grottaglie as a strategic infrastructure for autonomous access to Space by the country of Italy. Demand will continue to grow at a rapid pace and Aeroporti di Puglia is ready to face a new market which will emerge with last mile aviation, in terms of development and transformation of the regional heliport network into a second level network of Vertiports which will see the coordination hub in Foggia in connection with the development of the logistics base of Civil Protection and emergencies.

