His only home on this questionable planet: This is what the philosopher Theodor Adorno called the baroque town of Amorbach in the Odenwald. And you can still understand him well today.

Amorbach Trio: The young Adorno, who was still called Theodor Wiesengrund at the time, preferred to stay at the Post Hotel with his mother and aunt. Image: Theodor W. Adorno Archive, Frankfurt am Main

EIt was love, no doubt. She started early. In the summer of 1912, the almost nine-year-old Theodor Wiesengrund, known as Teddie, hiked through “summer fresh forests” to the Zitterfelder Quelle, climbed up to the ruins of Wildenstein Castle, and climbed the 435-meter-high Wolkmann, the highest peak around the beloved Amorbach.

It was not the first visit to the Franconian baroque town. The earliest stay of the later philosopher, sociologist, music theorist and composer, who only took the surname Adorno, which goes back to his mother's Corsican ancestor, in exile in America, dates back to 1905.