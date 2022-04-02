The year is 1805. In the town of Odense, Denmark, a couple lives in extreme poverty. The man, a shoemaker by profession, was 22 years old and sickly. The woman was a laundress. In this home, made up of a small room, a beautiful boy came into the world on April 2. His father became the happiest man on earth. He shouted to everyone who wanted to listen to him the happiness that overwhelmed him. The boy was worshiping him. When he was just taking his first steps, the little boy received a theater and some puppets from his father. In 1816, when the boy was not yet 11 years old, his father died. The little boy ran desperately through the streets of Odense looking for his father. Poverty raged even more with the family. The little boy dropped out of school, the streets of Odense saw him begging and a bridge gave him shelter one cold night. In 1819 he moved to Copenhagen. During the spring of 1872 he falls from his bed and suffers injuries from which he does not recover, causing his death on August 4, 1875.

By then he was a well-known writer in the world. His books were translated into most languages. And adored by children. Inspired by his parents, he had become interested in the theater and had written in his memory some children’s plays that went around the world and still bring joy to the world’s children. His name from him? Hans Christian Andersen.