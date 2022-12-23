Cotopaxi.- The great-grandmother from Colombia flies to Ecuador Where does your grandson reside? meet his great-granddaughterso, your family, took the opportunity to take the woman to see the snow of the Cotopaxi volcano.

Through the account of (@nicolashurtadogon) on the social network, TikTok, he released the video of the beautiful moment in which he takes his great-grandmother to see the snow in Ecuador, for which it went viral.

The Cotopaxiis the second highest volcano in Ecuador, followed by Chimborazo, the active stratovolcano, it is located in the city of Latacunga, Cotopaxi province, Republic of Ecuadoralthough it has a mass of ice, each year its cap size decreases glacier.

Nicolas Hurtado had not seen the woman for 3 years, so he could not avoid taking videos with the woman, asking her questions, taking her to eat typical Ecuadorian things, and seeing her for the first time.

The elderly woman traveled from Colombia to meet the new member of the family, a little girl, but on her way, lived unforgettable experiences.

Therefore, in the short recording, Nicolas Hurtado showed that he would take his great-grandmother to see the snow, since the woman did not know her in person.

During the recording, the young man mentioned to the lady that they were going to one of the wonders of Ecuador, since its panorama was unprecedented, so when he returned to Colombia, he would brag to everyone that he knew snow.

We recommend you read:

While the woman looked very excited in the clip, it was through her Instagram account, where Hurtado Gonzales mentioned that she took some pictures of her great-grandmother in the snow, but that she stayed in the car, since it was too cold. for her.