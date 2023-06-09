This VinFast VF3 should provide cheap mobility for the people and we can only applaud that.

VinFast’s story is a special one. It is a brand from Vietnam, a country that has not yet proven to be able to conquer the world in terms of cars. However, VinFast has already made enough attempts. When we heard about their first cars about 5 years ago, it was the Lux A2.0 and Lux ​​SA2.0. The recipe was actually correct. They were a luxury sedan that took their bases from the BMW 5 Series and X5, to be sold in Vietnam with a Pininfarina nose. Note that these cars were introduced at a time when the world was ready for an EV revolution, and a spruced up BMW doesn’t necessarily conquer the world.

VinFast attempt 2

Starting a car brand is therefore not about achieving immediate success. It’s about trial and error. That costs money, but there is no lack of it at VinFast. Thanks to an extensive article by Jalopnik (nice reading by the way) we know better what kind of company is behind VinFast. Namely a rich man from Vietnam who, with the company VinGroup, controls the largest companies in the country. There is no shortage of money and so it was recently time for attempt two. An electric crossover that has become clear that it will also make the European and American roads unsafe. That still goes in fits and starts, by the way.

Own people first

So there is still work to be done for Vietnam and VinFast, but the brand is already a phenomenon in their own country. However, cars – and therefore VinFasts too – are still quite expensive. VinFast has a solution for this. At the bottom of the range comes this VinFast VF3, a small electric car. It just seems to be a compact hatchback, but with some off-road aspirations. We get a little Jimny feeling and that is definitely a boost.

The car must appear a bit larger than it is, because the VinFast VF3 measures only 3.11 meters and has two doors. Furthermore, it becomes simple. You can choose from ‘Eco’ and ‘Plus’ trim levels and everything about the car is designed to offer a car to the Vietnamese people. A noble pursuit and the result is a cool thing.

Technology

However, VinFast remains a bit silent about the technology of the VF3. Information about the engines, the battery pack and the associated power and range figures are not known. The price will also be kept behind closed doors for a while. It is becoming clear that the goal is to offer the VF3 in Vietnam and export is not yet planned. But who knows, look at them sweet enough and you too can probably order a VF3. Or you are Vietnamese, then you can order it later this year and drive early next year.

