A study carried out by Qiang et al showed how the depletion in the mouse blood of the ADORA2B protein leads to faster dips in memory, delays in auditory processing, and increased inflammation in the brain.

There Research was published in the scientific journal PLOS Biology.

ADORA2B: this is what its function is

Science has allowed us to increase life expectancy making us longer, but this has allowed more people to suffer from cognitive decline just related to age. Another feature of aging is the decrease in the amount of oxygen in the blood, and this factor has suggested that aging in the brain could be naturally controlled by the receptor adenosine A2B (ADORA2B), a protein on the membrane of red blood cells that is known to help release oxygen from blood cells so that it can be used by the body. To test this idea, they created ADORA2B-free mice in the blood and compared behavioral and physiological measures with control mice.

Scientists noted that as the mice aged, the hallmarks of cognitive decline – poor memory, hearing impairment, and inflammatory responses in the brain – were all enhanced signals in mice lacking ADORA2B compared to control mice. Furthermore, after experiencing a period of oxygen deprivation, the behavioral and physiological effects on juvenile mice without ADORA2B were much greater than those on normal juvenile mice.

The Dr. Xia, who led the research, commented: “Red blood cells have an irreplaceable function of supplying oxygen to maintain the bioenergetics of every single cell in our body. However, their function in age-related cognition and auditory function remains largely unknown. Our findings reveal that the ADORA2B red blood cell signaling cascade combats the early onset of age-related decline in cognition, memory and hearing by promoting oxygen delivery in mice and immediately highlighting multiple new targets. of rejuvenation “.

It can be concluded by saying that aging in the brain is naturally reduced by ADORA2B, which helps deliver oxygen to the brain when needed. Further tests will be needed to determine whether ADORA2B levels naturally decline with age and whether treatment with ADORA2B-activating drugs can reduce cognitive decline in normal mice.