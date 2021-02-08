Adoptions The Netherlands froze international adoptions over illegality revealed in the inquiry: biological parents have been forced to give up their children

The official investigation revealed that the Dutch authorities have been looking through the fingers at the illegality of international adoptions since the 1960s.

Dutch the government announced on Monday that international adoptions to Holland will be suspended for the time being. The decision was made after an official investigation revealed abuses and suspicions about child trafficking.

This is reported by news agencies and several media outlets, such as the Dutch De Telegraaf.

Former head of the Dutch Accident Investigation Board Tjibbe Joustran a report by the working group strongly criticized the Dutch authorities for adoptions from Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh from 1967 to 1998.

Clearance the authors found “different types of structural abuse”. According to them, the Dutch authorities looked through their fingers at forged documents, fraud and corruption. The structural abuse was also accompanied by the observation that the authorities had accepted cases where the biological parents of the children had abandoned their children under pressure. Biological parents have also been bribed.

Dutch newspaper According to Volkskrant The Dutch authorities have been aware of the abuses and shortcomings in the adoption system since the 1960s, but have let it be. The system has operated in the interests of adoptive parents, but has trampled on the rights of adoptive children and their biological parents.

News agency According to AFP, in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Dutch couples met to travel to Brazil and claim when they returned that the Brazilian child would be theirs. Dutch police investigated the matter at the time and found 42 cases of abuse. Each of them was left uninspected or unpunished, AFP says.

The investigation began in 2018, when one adopted from Brazil as a child was able to show that there were indications of abuse in his or her own adoption papers.

Dutch Minister of Justice Sander Dekker apologized on Monday for the actions of previous governments and officials.

“It is painful to say that the government has not done what is required of it,” Dekker said in a statement. He stressed that while there have been positive experiences with many adoptions, abuses should have been addressed more vigorously.

According to the news agency Reuters, about 40,000 children from 80 countries have been adopted in the Netherlands in the last five decades. International adoptions are no longer at the peak year level, and in 2019 there were 145 of them.