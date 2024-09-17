The plane was packed with Spanish families returning home after having adopted a girl in China, because at that time they were almost all girls. In fact, there was only one boy on the flight, Nina Queral recalls. “And at most, there were 10 people from China on the flight, the rest of us were Spanish families,” she adds. She and her husband, Jordi Ortiz, were travelling with their daughter Monica Li, an 18-month-old baby who is now 20 years old. It was in 2005, in the middle of the pandemic. boom of adoptions with the Asian country, when 2,753 minors arrived in Spain. A figure that began to fall from the following year until reaching zero in 2021 and 2022. So Beijing’s decision to suspend its international adoption program has not taken adoptive associations by surprise, who already saw it coming and who assure that there is not a large volume of families affected by the decision because many had given up along the way, faced with waiting times that have even exceeded 10 years. The Government does not clarify how many there are and China has not provided clear information on what will happen to them. This is the case of Laura Cañete, who had an open file, and she is not optimistic: “We are taking the hit,” she admits.

The announcement on September 5, when the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that it would no longer allow foreign adoptions, marks the end of an era for a country that has led the statistics in this field. To a large extent, the decision was already being applied de facto since the pandemic and is, in essence, a reflection of the population dynamics in the Asian country. It also comes in the midst of the collapse of international adoptions globally. To speak of the Spanish case, here these have fallen in 20 years from 5,541 in 2004 to 183 in 2023, according to provisional figures.

It was in 1992 that China opened up to international adoptions, at the height of the draconian one-child policy, which only allowed families to have one child. At the time, many second children were abandoned – families had no money to pay the fines imposed for exceeding the quota – and the situation forced parents, who often preferred a son, to make very complicated decisions, such as selective abortion or abandoning newborns. This explains why many of those adopted were girls. Since then, more than 160,000 Chinese children have been adopted, according to an article in the Council on Foreign Relations; half of them were from families in the United States. Many were children with disabilities, which was the only option China had allowed in recent years.

One tenth of these 160,000 minors, 16,332, have been adopted in Spain, according to data from the Ministry of Youth and Children. Here, the adoption process began in 1996 and the first one was established in 1997. The documentary The rooms of deathwhich showed the terrible conditions that abandoned girls were living in Chinese orphanages, was a blow to public opinion and thousands of families became interested in adoption. However, Nina and Jordi, both engineers now 59 and 60 years old, respectively, did not make the decision because of that. They had a biological daughter, but they wanted to be parents again and a new pregnancy was not viable for health reasons. So they opted for international adoption. From those years they remember the excitement of the families, sharing photos of the children with them, the welcome banners when they arrived at the airport.

“We submitted the first paper on 23 September 2003 and they gave us Monica on 28 February 2005,” says Nina. Very quickly. The day they were to be told they had been assigned, they turned up at the Generalitat two hours before the appointment, they were so nervous. The photo they saw then, of a beautiful little girl with two little bows, is still framed in their house in the municipality of Sant Antoni de Vilamajor, in the province of Barcelona. She explains that in 2006, the year after they formalised the adoption, the process began to slow down. The statistics confirm this. In 2013 there were only 291.

Nina Queral and Jordi Ortiz, with their daughter Mónica Li, last Thursday at their home in Sant Antoni de Vilamajor. Gianluca Battista

Antón Mouriz, general coordinator of CORA (Coordinator of Adoption and Fostering Associations), explains that China began to impose more and more restrictions. Until 2014, it decided to keep open with Spain only adoptions of children with special needs, whether because they suffer from an illness or a disability. There, according to the associations, they picked up pace again. But in recent years there was a new pause, so it was suspected that total closure could come. “It was something that was already done, but not communicated,” adds Mouriz.

So much so that, in January 2022, Spain decided to suspend new offers from families to adopt in China, due to the backlog of files, although it allowed those already in process to continue. In previous years, there was even a case where the country withdrew children from Spanish families to give them up for national adoption. In that resolution, the General Directorate of Children and Adolescents’ Rights quantified 31 families that already had a minor assigned and 81 those that were in some previous process. There is no more updated figure, although according to the associations, many have since dropped out. Neither of the two organizations accredited for international adoption with China in Spain, ACI and ADECOP, have returned this newspaper’s calls.

In a recent article for Project Syndicate Medical researcher Yi Fuxian of the University of Wisconsin-Madison (USA) says that behind China’s decision is “a fearful response to a serious demographic crisis.” Despite the fact that Beijing has allowed having two children since 2016 and three since 2021, China lost population in 2022 for the first time since the famines of 1961 and is no longer the most populous country, overtaken by India in 2023. Fertility rates have continued to fall. “Although ending international adoption is a drop in the ocean to alleviate the demographic crisis, the policy change is significant,” writes Yi, author of Big Country With an Empty Nest (2007), in which he called for an end to the one-child policy. Among other things, there are now also more domestic families willing to adopt in China.

Social psychologist Beatriz San Román, a member of the Afín research group at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​also refers to this change: “International adoption is only a legitimate measure when the State of residence of the minor has first tried to find an alternative family for him/her in his/her extended family, in his/her community and, above all, in his/her country.” The number of international adoptions has decreased so much, she points out, firstly “because some of the countries from which most children were leaving have changed their approach to the issue,” and secondly, “also because cases of malpractice and child trafficking have been uncovered in different places and this has led to a rethinking of the processes.” According to her, both the Netherlands and Norway have recently decided to close their international adoption programmes. The associations see the fact that there are fewer adoptions as a success, “because it means that fewer children need protection,” in the words of Mouriz, from Cora.

Following the reopening of China after the health crisis last year, the country’s authorities announced that they would allow adoptions that were in the final phase of the process to be completed: those of those families who had already received a letter of acceptance and a letter of invitation from the Chinese authorities to attend the formalization of the adoption. In 2023, according to data from the Ministry of Youth and Children, there were four. This year, one. It is not known whether the rest, those who were in earlier stages, will be able to go ahead. Ministry sources say that “steps are being taken at various levels with the Chinese authorities” and that they are awaiting information. But for the moment there is silence on the part of the Chinese government regarding the details.

Laura Cañete, a 41-year-old lawyer living in Madrid, does not have much hope. She and her husband already have two girls and a boy adopted from China, all with special needs, aged eight to 11. They decided to adopt a fourth child, also from China, in 2019. Seeing that with the pandemic the country opted for a total lockdown, her family made a decision: “I called the agency and told them: ‘as long as I can’t travel, don’t assign me a child.’ [a ningún menor] because i’m dying [sin poder viajar]’I had that light.’ She says this because she knows that there are families who have been on the allowance for years without being able to travel to China. She is in contact with them via WhatsApp. and social networks.

Francisco Acero, President of the Association of Adoptive Families in China, he has spoken to thousands of adopters over the years and stresses that “there has been a before and after.” “Families went from enjoying the process to suffering it,” he says. He remembers the “explosion of joy” of the first years and how it vanished when the deadlines began to stretch out to seem eternal.

Laura complains: “We are completely misinformed. The conclusion you draw is that this is impossible.” “For us, the news has been a bucket of cold water,” she explains, because, although there were signs of pessimism in the last four years, “it is something that is hard to accept.” “It has been slow, painful, but we have been chewing it over and we have seen it coming. I would die of pain… if this happened to me in my first process, with my first child, I would sink.” And she continues: “I dare say that there is no consolation.”