H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, issued a decision approving the executive regulations for the procedures of the civil marriage and divorce law in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, Counselor Yousef Saeed Al-Abri, said that the procedural regulation includes all the details related to the organization of judicial procedures related to the law of civil marriage and divorce in the emirate, a law that provides a modern and advanced concept of civil family laws for foreigners, in accordance with international best practices.

He explained that the regulation includes 52 articles, dealing with the jurisdiction of the Civil Family Family Matters Court that was established in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to adjudicate requests and disputes related to civil marriage and its effects, such as civil divorce, joint custody, financial rights resulting from divorce, wills, civil inheritance, proof of lineage and adoption, and other related matters. The personal status of foreigners.

The second chapter of the decision deals with civil marriage procedures and conditions for its convening, the most important of which is the absence of a requirement for the presence of a guardian for the wife, and the absence of witnesses, in addition to making the civil marriage contract available to tourists and residents outside the emirate, or outside the state, a service that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi provides exclusively in the region.

The third chapter includes civil divorce procedures, or what is known as “divorce without harm”, which is based on equality between the right of the wife or husband to sign the divorce without prejudice to the wife’s financial rights related to the divorce, from the first session without the need to prove the harm, or justify the reasons Separation, allowing the procedures to be completed in an easy and quick manner, in order to reduce quarrels and discord between spouses, especially if there are children between them.

Article 13 of the decision deals with the procedures for submitting a civil divorce, as it stipulates that the applicant must fill out the bilingual application form prepared for this, without the need for the assistance of a lawyer, and the defendant may object to the jurisdiction of the court only, without other substantive defenses, at a date A maximum of 10 working days before the date of the session scheduled for the issuance of the divorce, and the court issues the divorce ruling from the first session after 30 days from the date of approval of the request.

Articles 15, 16 and 17 included the financial rights resulting from civil divorce and the court’s discretion to compel any of the spouses to pay a lump sum to compensate the other party after the divorce, and the accounting criteria on which the court relies, such as the number of years of marriage and the age of the spouses, and the extent to which either of them contributes to The failure of the marital relationship, or the material or moral damage caused to either of them, and the previous or subsequent profit they missed.

As for the fourth chapter, it deals with joint custody of children, which is automatically judged in a divorce ruling equally between the father and mother, the method of rotating and dividing joint custody between them, whether on a weekly, bi-monthly or monthly basis, and how to object to it if the reasons are available, or a request to waive Custody or removal of a partner from joint custody, whether legal custody or physical custody or both.

As the regulation indicated in Article 33, cases of dismissal of any of the father or mother, and the forfeiture of his right to joint custody, whether temporarily or continuously, in the event that any of the cases that harm the interest of the child are realized, with an indication of how to request the intervention of the court when no agreement is reached on any decision relating to the child after the occurrence of the divorce, as well as arranging the travel of the child during the period of joint custody.

And the fifth chapter outlines the special rules for considering the family’s civil lawsuits, since its procedures differ from the procedures followed in the Civil Procedures Law, as the case is presented directly to the court to issue a ruling from the first session without submitting to family guidance.

The court procedures are also characterized as being bilingual, whether in court forms or oral procedures, and the court has the discretion to complete the litigation procedures in English, if the two parties to the case do not speak Arabic, provided that the statement of claim and judgment is attached in both Arabic and English.

The sixth chapter included the procedures for appealing the judgments and implementation procedures, where the judgment issued by the court is final and enforceable once it is issued, in the event that the adjudged amount is less than 500,000 dirhams, in cases of alimony and financial rights following the divorce.

• «The civil marriage contract is available to tourists and residents outside the emirate or outside the state».



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

