His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa Award for Education, approved the names of the prize winners for its 14th session (2021), and they numbered 27 winners, including 16 from inside the country and 11 from the Arab world.

The Secretary-General of the Award, Amal Al-Afifi, announced the names of the winners “remotely”, as she emphasized that the award was a vital addition to the education process since its launch in 2007, as the award succeeded in spreading and consolidating the culture of excellence, and discovering creators from various elements of the educational process.

The Secretary-General of the Award stated that the list of winners for this session included the distinguished Emirati family, which is the family of Khamis Khalfan Ali Al-Kindi, the family of Salem Abdulrahman Muhammad Al-Mutawa, and in the field of higher education – the category of distinguished university professor at the state level, Dr. Ihab Fahmy Al-Sayed Al-Saadani from Khalifa University won Dr. Ali Sultan Ali Al-Mansoori from Khalifa University, and in the field of educational authorship for the child at the state level, in the category of educational innovations, Haitham Yahya Abdul Khaleq Al-Khawaja won for the winning authorship The Diwan of the Sun’s Children.





