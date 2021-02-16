Lockheed Martin has adopted a project presented by a team of talented Emirati students trained at the company in Masdar City, which is a true engineering innovation that will positively affect the aircraft industry in the company for years to come.

The trainees recently obtained confirmation that Lockheed Martin in the United States began using their innovation, after they created and tested an artificial intelligence-based algorithm during 1,200 hours to identify any manufacturing defects associated with the emergence of traces of green base paint on the airframes.

Hala Al-Zarqani, Senior Engineer at Lockheed Martin’s Center for Innovation and Security Solutions, said: “We are proud that the work that we have done here in Abu Dhabi with a team of trained engineers has been approved for application within aircraft production lines in the United States with the aim of improving the speed and accuracy of quality checks. We started our work on this project with supervisors from Lockheed Martin to train a group of talented Emirati trainees interested in starting a career in the aviation and defense sector..As the work progressed, we were able to digitize the manual aircraft inspection process, which was taking a long time, and we presented a realistic solution that provides a great deal. Of time and costs. “

Lockheed Martin trainees will display this new innovation for aircraft screening based on artificial intelligence techniques during the 15th edition of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), to be held in Abu Dhabi from February 21 to 25. The company will also display its aircraft, helicopters, and air and missile defense technologies. It has during the exhibition, while adhering to strict health protocols related to COVID-19 to ensure the safety of visitors and exhibitors.

Athari Hassan Al Zaabi, a software security engineering student at Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, said: “The daily meetings with the training and learning supervisors during the period of working on the development of the program, and the consultation sessions with the Emirati team at the Innovation and Security Solutions Center, were among the best stations of our training program and gave it a qualitative addition. As these meetings gave me a deeper understanding of what artificial intelligence is, and how to apply flexible software development skills to design and build projects based on artificial intelligence that are applicable on the ground. “

Since 2017, Lockheed Martin’s Center for Innovation and Security Solutions has hosted competency-based training programs and has implemented a series of technology development programs for Emirati engineers and professionals in the field .. The program provides specialized training in AI development and drones design, defense simulation exercises, and skills. Business administration, and management of information technology systems, allowing students to work on real-world projects that positively impact the aviation and defense sector.