Adoption Elina wanted to be a mother, but the adoption process plunged into the wrong kind of employment relationship: Now she finds it almost impossible to meet the demands placed on adoptive parents

Elina was required to have a permanent job in adoption counseling, although there are few available jobs in her field.

“I will immediately seeking handkerchiefs. ”

Elina takes a deep breath and takes her legs in her arms on the couch. We sit in his living room in Helsinki.

She wants to share her experience as an applicant for an adopted child, as there are many big questions left in adoption counseling about the requirements that an adoptive parent must meet.