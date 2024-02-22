The National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals held its first meeting for the year 2024, as part of the activities of the “Sustainable Development Goals in Implementation Forum” at the World Government Summit 2024, which was organized from February 12 to 14.

During the meeting, the committee’s activities at the summit were reviewed, in the presence of ministers, UN officials, decision makers and representatives of international organizations from all over the world in 13 sessions, and the national data action plan for the sustainable development goals was discussed and approved with the members of the committee, which aims to measure progress in the UN goal indicators at the level. national, and ensuring its accurate reflection on the websites of international organizations.

Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, Vice Chairman of the National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals, Abdullah Nasser Lootah, stressed the importance of joint work between all government agencies, intensifying national efforts to achieve sustainable development goals, and working to support partnerships between the government and private sectors to achieve the goals of the development agenda. sustainable in the country.

Abdullah Lootah said, “The committee meeting reflects the UAE’s commitment to directing the path of development towards a more sustainable and comprehensive horizon. It also reflects a deep awareness of the necessity of collective action and close cooperation between the government and private sectors, not only in formulating strategies, but also in implementing initiatives.”

Lootah added: “The state’s efforts to support the achievement of the desired progress come within its direction to ensure that no one lags behind in keeping up with the main goals of achieving sustainability in various sectors, in cooperation with communities, and these efforts have resulted in successfully achieving half of the set goals.”

For her part, Hanan Mansour Ahli, Director of the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, who holds the secretariat of the National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals, while chairing the meeting, appreciated the efforts of the committee members in activating national and international projects and initiatives, which will contribute to bringing about positive change and building a sustainable future for future generations.

Hanan Ahly said, “The latest data indicate that work in the field of sustainable development goals has reached the halfway point, and countries must still make more efforts to improve the availability of data on the 17 sustainable development goals, which are a plan to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.” These goals address the global challenges we face.”

Ahly added: “Data on sustainable development goals in the Arab countries is constantly improving, as there has been a 6% increase in the availability of data in the countries of the region between the years 2020 and 2023, according to data from the ESCWA organization, which has established a network of technical teams specialized in monitoring the data.” Periodically, noting that the UAE has made remarkable progress in achieving the sustainable development goals by 42% compared to 14%, which is the average performance of countries in the region based on data from the Arab Observatory for Sustainable Development Goals issued by (ESCWA).

In turn, the Executive Director of the National Statistics and Data Sector in the Emirates, Mohammed Hassan, stressed the importance of the data sector in knowledge exchange, which contributes to an important economic role equivalent to oil, as a result of relying on modern technologies such as artificial intelligence and digital currencies, which will be the basis for many vital activities in the future and benefiting from… The data revolution in achieving sustainable and comprehensive development plans, pointing out that big data plays an important role in enabling advanced technology to predict changes by taking advantage of artificial intelligence, a process that is useful in data-based strategic planning.

It is worth noting that the National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals was formed with the aim of implementing the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, aligning the UAE’s priorities with the UN goals, and exchanging experiences with partners locally and internationally, to expand the circle of active participants in implementing the United Nations agenda for the Sustainable Development Goals.

