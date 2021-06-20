Last year, when the pandemic started, we saw a major change in the way we people consume content on YouTube, doing searches related to activities that before, due to lack of time, they did not do, such as recipes to prepare bread, specific programming lessons or different routines to exercise at home. In the As we approach the next YouTube Culture and Trends report we have observed a change in the contents and formats consumed, which result from the circumstances of the last year.

Although the interests of the audience have been transformed in recent months, the Tipping point remains the same: the need for connection. Now the social connection has become more relevant than ever, with people seeking to connect with a community through their tastes, whether by sharing content, actively participating in it or completely immersing yourself in the experience by watching it. Today, being part of something that, as an end Lastly, having an interaction with other people is of utmost relevance to users, and responds to the need to be close to a group of people again.

On this occasion, the report will talk in detail about three types of trends that we saw reflected around the world. The first explores how important it is to everyone, as beings humans, create community. We have seen viewers create connections through trends such as Pokémon cards or Lo-Fi Hip-Hop, which has managed to attract a large number of people to their live broadcasts, reaching up to 65,000 users connected at the same time, who motivate each other to stay focused on studying for an exam or taking out earrings from work.

The second stream of trends tells us about content that feels authentic and natural, that you can forge real and lasting connections with users by shedding all ceremony. Without a great production or script, this content focuses on the authenticity of the creators sharing their lives, as we have seen with the creators of the kitchen Traditional Mexican Cooking with Ninfa and This is How It Is Cooked At The Ranch. For its part, The last of the trending categories highlights the use of experimental formats to connect with audiences beyond the expected conventions. From the collaboration of gaming creators who invite us to be part of collaborative moments, until recently growth of motovlogs or vlogs on motorcycles, made to transport us to another place without having to make the trip.

These findings show us that, although we are similar and we can find someone who share our tastes, we all have the need to connect in some way with others. Even if we are not willing to engage in a conversation, the content through a screen while we carry out another activity makes us feel accompanied, more in this period of social disconnection that we are experiencing.

We are in the final stretch of confinement, still maintaining our distance social, but closer than ever thanks to the diverse video content of platforms such as YouTube that allow us to share with others and create community at the same time We are still waiting for the day when we can meet again in person with everyone our beloved ones

Karla Agis

Manager of Culture and Trends of YouTube Latin America