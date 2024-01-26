The Director General of Customs at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, Ahmed Abdullah bin Lahej Al Falasi, announced the start of the official implementation of adopting the name “Emirates Customs” as a unified official name that expresses the customs sector in the country with its federal and local components in a step that consolidates the concept of unity and effective partnership between all customs components. In the country, it reflects the unity of customs efforts under the umbrella of the state, which contributes to highlighting the country’s customs status and the development efforts made in a better way, in addition to supporting the country’s competitive indicators locally, regionally, and globally. This came during the celebration of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, represented by the General Administration of Customs as well as the customs departments. Local customs in the UAE marks World Customs Day, which falls today, Friday, under the slogan “Digital Empowerment Towards Effective Partnerships,” which was chosen by the World Customs Organization to be the title of global customs work during the year 2024.

Al Falasi said that the World Customs Organization’s choice of the slogan “Digital Empowerment Towards Effective Partnerships” confirms the importance of the elements of transformation, digital empowerment and effective partnership in achieving the desired development of any customs sector in the world in light of the rapid development in technology that penetrates daily into new aspects of the lives of societies, individuals, institutions and governments. Especially in the field of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and Blockchain.

He pointed out that Emirates Customs carefully monitors these technical developments and constantly explores available opportunities to exploit them and employs and localizes them in various work areas, in light of its precise awareness of the importance of these new technologies in developing the work system, making customers happy, and enabling them to complete their work with easy steps, in the fastest time, and with the least effort. Which includes huge opportunities to expand global trade and make supply chains safer and less expensive.

He explained that the wise leadership directives and early clarity of vision at Emirates Customs regarding the importance of digital transformation and empowerment and adopting effective partnerships with government and private agencies in the country and abroad through expanding the conclusion of bilateral customs cooperation agreements and trade agreements enabled Emirates Customs to achieve pioneering qualitative and quantitative achievements. In the field of customs clearance, control and inspection systems and devices, customs risk management, collecting and analyzing data and statistics, and then supporting customs and economic decision-making in the country.

He pointed out that Emirates Customs has achieved the full mark in transforming customs operations and services into electronic and smart operations, so that the customer of all categories obtains all services in the fastest time at any and from any place, which enhances the country’s position in the indicators of ease of business and cross-border trade.

The Director General of Customs at the Authority confirmed that Emirates Customs, as part of its outlook for the future, has prepared future plans for digital development and empowerment, which it is currently implementing to transform customs ports in the country into smart ports, with unlimited support from the wise leadership, achieving optimal use of technology in electronic connectivity, exchanging information, and coordinating efforts with… Partners in government agencies, the private sector and relevant international institutions.

The celebrations of the Authority and the local customs departments on this global occasion included many customs events that shed light on the plans and initiatives of customs digital transformation and the technical systems and applications that were invented and applied in the various aspects of customs work, including control, inspection, customs clearance, customs risk management, and the development of border crossings to ensure the smooth movement of goods and individuals. In order to support the process of development and economic growth in the country, the level of local and foreign partnerships concluded by the customs sector in the country and their role in achieving customs development as required was also highlighted.