The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has launched an updated document for professional conduct and public job ethics in the federal government, aiming to develop the employee’s institutional culture, support professional values, and develop his spirit of responsibility, which will reflect positively on his productivity and enhance the performance of the institution to which he belongs.

According to the Authority, the provisions of the document apply to all civil servants in the state, and federal agencies can issue detailed documents of professional conduct and ethics that are appropriate to the nature of their work, pointing out that it has prepared a document pledging commitment to the principles of professional conduct and ethics of public employment, as it includes a set of guiding ethical principles that enhance integrity and professionalism, It serves the public interest, which are: (integrity, justice and equality, compliance, conflicts of interest and disclosure, confidentiality, optimal use of government resources, diversity and inclusion, and compliance with the ethics of using social media platforms).

The document specifies a number of obligations for ministries and federal agencies, including: consolidating institutional values, creating a supportive work environment for the employee, spreading awareness of the culture and principles of professional behavior and public job ethics, supervising the activation of the document, informing all its employees of the content of the document, and ensuring their commitment to signing it electronically, in addition to To provide safe channels for reporting behavior that is inconsistent with the principles of professional conduct and public office ethics, and to conduct an investigation into reported cases, taking into account privacy and providing protection for the reporting employee.

According to the document on Professional Conduct and Public Job Ethics in the Federal Government, the employee must familiarize himself with the principles of professional conduct and public job ethics and adhere to them, and inform his direct supervisor or the Human Resources Department in the federal entity of any violations of the principles of professional conduct and public job ethics stipulated in the pledge document as soon as they occur. , or his knowledge of it, and to cooperate when questioned in accordance with the official procedures and channels followed in the federal government, and the relevant laws and legislation.

The launch of the updated version of the document on professional conduct and ethics for public employment in the federal government was the result of effective cooperation and coordination between the Authority and all ministries and federal agencies, as the Authority held a series of brainstorming sessions and workshops with representatives of the federal authorities. To listen to the authorities’ views and development comments on the previous document.

