In a step added to the successes of the Emirate of Sharjah and the rehabilitation of its facilities to serve the people of determination, Hamriya Beach was approved to be the first in the Emirate of Sharjah in terms of its suitability for the use of people of determination in addition to providing human cadres ready to deal with the disabled.

This comes after the Hamriyah Municipality made its efforts during its plan for the year 2020/2021 AD to rehabilitate the facilities of the Hamriyah area, especially the Hamriyah Beach, and to adapt all beach facilities to be eligible for the use of people of determination, as well as the Hamriyah Beach Park, the municipality building, and the facilities and facilities of the Heritage Village in Hamriya in line with the standards of the World Federation for the Disabled. .

The Hamriyah Municipality accomplished after the director of the Hamriyah municipality, Mubarak Rashid Al-Shamsi, formed teams that worked throughout the past year and until March of this year in rehabilitating all facilities in accordance with the requirements and standards of the World Federation of the Handicapped, harnessing all capabilities, and overcoming all difficulties in order to facilitate access for people with disabilities to enable them to move And access to the beach is like the rest of the community.

The Hamriyah Municipality in the Government of Sharjah received the World Federation of Environmental Standards Certification for People with Disabilities, after meeting all the standards, specifications and requirements of the World Federation of the Handicapped (the Regional Office), in a new achievement that adds to the achievements of the emirate, thus becoming one of the friendly bodies for people with special needs.

The Director of the Hamriyah Municipality, Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, affirmed the keenness of the Hamriyah Municipality in the context of the successive achievements of the Emirate of Sharjah in the field of supporting people with disabilities with the support and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who gave the disabled people the importance and enabled them to integrate Society and provide them with a decent life in all life affairs.

Al Shamsi pointed out that work is currently underway to provide a technical cadre of specialists in dealing with people with disabilities, especially in areas related to swimming and dealing with floating chairs if they wish to swim, in order to preserve the health and safety of beachgoers with disabilities and to provide the best and finest services for these dear groups. On all of us, ensuring their presence on the beach, and ensuring that they enjoy the marine environment in a safe manner.

Al Shamsi indicated that the Hamriyah municipality building and the heritage building in Al Hamriya have become friendly facilities for people with disabilities, through a number of modifications represented in constructing streamlined slopes at the entrances, installing support equipment for this category, allocating a waiting area for people with disabilities in the main hall, and changing alarm bells with others containing On lighting and bell dedicated to this category, and placing identification signs to indicate the toilets and equipping them with various service requirements, in addition to preparing the prayer hall within the municipality with the necessary equipment.

In the Heritage Village, Al Shamsi revealed a number of equipment that contribute to enhancing the integration of persons with disabilities into society and providing best practices in this regard, by creating spatial conditions for serving people with disabilities as a societal responsibility and a civilized humanitarian duty, by providing parking spaces for people with disabilities on both sides of the entrance. The main council has modified the interlocks on the streamlined slopes of the main council and the mosque, and installed guide panels in the toilets for people with special needs and the parking spaces for them, and the ablution area has been modified in line with their needs, and emergency bells have been installed in bathrooms for people with disabilities.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

