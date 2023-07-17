Abu Dhabi has been accredited as an international center for specialized training in disaster medicine by the American College of Surgeons, in coordination with the regional office for disaster management in Jeddah and under the supervision of the Abu Dhabi Center for Disaster Medicine.

The announcement of the accreditation coincided with the launch of the activities of the Second National Forum for Medical Disaster Management and Emergency Preparedness, “Taheb”, which is being held in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

The forum aims to build the capabilities of the first line of defense of health workers in state hospitals and build the readiness of specialized cadres and prepare them for medical response to emergencies, disasters and crises, according to a unified and internationally approved approach, at the initiative of the Emirates Medical Preparedness and Response Program “Jahiziya”, which was launched through a joint initiative from the Office Pride of the Nation, Emirates Doctors, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” and the National Training Center “Tadareeb”, organized by the Abu Dhabi Center for Disaster Medicine, and hosted by Fatima College of Health Sciences.

The Abu Dhabi Disaster Medicine Forum included scientific lectures, accredited training courses, workshops and live exercises under the supervision of accredited experts in medical disaster management and emergency preparedness from the American College of Surgeons, with the participation of more than 80 senior physicians from health workers in Abu Dhabi government and private hospitals, and with accreditation from the American College. For surgeons and a joint initiative of the Emirates Medical Preparedness and Response Program “Jaheziya”, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA”, Abu Dhabi Center for Disaster Medicine, the Emirates National Medical Reserve Team and the National Center for Disaster Medicine.