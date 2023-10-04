The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology announced the adoption of a new standard within the National Added Value Programme, under the name (Green ICV), to encourage sustainability practices throughout the value chain.

The announcement came on the sidelines of the activities of the thirty-ninth session of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2023, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The standard provides companies with the possibility of obtaining additional points in the “National Value Added Program” equation, if they commit to implementing sustainability and green standards and policies, as the additional reward reaches 3% and is determined by measuring the practices of companies and factories towards sustainability, water management and the effectiveness of recycling. Materials and emissions reduction.

This step aims to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of the industrial sector in the country in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, “Project 300 Billion,” and to support the UAE’s 2031 goals to achieve self-sufficiency and industrial security, enhance national added value, raise the competitive efficiency of national industries, and achieve the UAE’s goals. In reducing emissions.

The new standard represents an added advantage for service companies and factories in their participation in national sustainability efforts, in support of the efforts of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology to enhance the participation of all sectors in achieving the goals of the UAE strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, and to implement circular economy standards.

The criteria for implementing sustainability include evaluating the participation of factories and companies in national sustainability efforts, water management, the effectiveness of recycling materials, reducing emissions, obtaining international standard specifications certificates “ISO” for the environment, and in addition to the environmental label for green factories from the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi.

Service providers and factories will be able to apply for the new standard starting on October 5th.

Applications for the additional points provided by the new standard are made through companies registered to grant the National Value Added Program certificate, where companies and factories will be able to submit the required documents to confirm their commitment to sustainability standards and policies, provided that they are subject to evaluation by specialized companies, and if the applicant’s commitment to the requirements of the standard is proven, their results will be added. To be evaluated in the National Value Added Programme.