Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Emirates Media Council, chaired the Board of Directors meeting, during which an integrated map of policies and legislation regulating the media sector in the country was approved.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed stressed that unifying national efforts and creating partnerships with various media entities in the country paves the way for creating a pioneering and integrated media system that advances the media sector in the country and achieves the vision of the wise leadership by strengthening the UAE’s position on the global media map.

Sheikh Abdullah Al Hamed said that the Emirates Media Council is establishing a new phase by designing a comprehensive strategy and an ambitious map, which includes stimulating policies, modern legislation, and dynamic proactive initiatives that keep pace with the rapid changes taking place in the media industry.

He stressed that the media plays an important role in shaping people’s lives and culture, noting the role of the national media as a sustainable platform for discussing important national issues and expressing the pioneering renaissance that we are experiencing under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, stressing that The importance of our media being based on solid values ​​of customs, traditions, tolerance and coexistence, in the interest of the nation and the citizen, elevating the value of the human being, and exercising its role in the UAE’s renaissance and its quest for leadership, now and in the future.

He added: “We learned the foundations of advanced media that keeps pace with events, and expresses the nation’s issues and the affairs of its citizens, from the founding father and builder of our renaissance, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, and his unlimited belief in the importance of the media in building the nation and its progress, and this is linked to his deep faith and confidence.” With man, as he is the foundation of all processes of renaissance and development, and he is their maker and builder, and the true wealth of the Emirates. Therefore, he was keen for the media to be an honest mirror of the events of the nation and the world around it, keeping pace in strength, influence, effectiveness, transparency, and the comprehensive renaissance that he established in all fields.

The Chairman of the Emirates Media Council pointed out that the Council works to enable an advanced national media sector that translates the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and takes the directives of His Highness as a guideline for action and a road map for excellence and sustainable leadership, based on youth as the real wealth and the real gain. For the homeland… a media that expands to the cultures of the world and other societies, and keeps pace with the changing and successive developments… a modern, flexible and innovative media that enhances the state of “Emirati exceptionalism”, not only in the region, but in the entire world, deriving its strength from the foundations on which the state was founded, and its comprehensive vision. For the future, its efficiency in dealing with crises of various types, and directing its resources in the optimal direction to achieve sustainable development for current and future generations.

He stressed the Council's keenness to translate the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to develop a media sector that keeps pace with successive regional and global changes, through innovative, advanced and ambitious work plans and programs, in order to enable the media of the future that… His Highness sees him as “developed, positive and constructive… he adopts the language of the times in his speech, and employs the latest technologies to succeed in conveying his message.”

He added: “We at the Emirates Media Council are keen to follow the approach of our wise leadership and the rulers of the Emirates in work and giving, upholding the nation’s word and the interest of citizens, and striving towards a society of prosperity, peace, stability and togetherness, adhering to our constants, identity and heritage, and soaring towards the future with awareness and confidence. Our tool in this is the media that brings together Between science, technology, knowledge, and values.

Sheikh Abdullah Al Hamed stressed that the map of policies and legislation regulating the media sector in the country seeks to enhance the general media landscape, to provide qualitative content that enriches and accelerates the growth of the knowledge economy. The map also works to enable modern, flexible and innovative media that enhances the uniqueness of the Emirati experience not only in the region, but also In the whole world, through his comprehensive vision for the future, and his competence in dealing with various challenges, he conveys to the world the prosperous reality of our country, a country of stability, renaissance, law, development, and tolerance.

The Chairman of the Emirates Media Council said: “The media is our effective tool for achieving the country’s development goals, as we seek to maximize the benefit from new media opportunities and emerging sectors, with the aim of increasing the contribution of the media economy to the country’s gross domestic product, and consolidating national identity by supporting content that promotes national values ​​and principles.” “It highlights the culture and history of the Emirates.”

He stressed the Emirates Media Council's keenness to enable a competitive media that can adapt to the rapid changes in the world, a media based on innovation, that expresses the people of the nation, their aspirations and ambitions, and remains the best tool for knowledge and enlightenment.

The comprehensive strategy, policy map and legislation adopted by the Emirates Media Council, during the first meeting of the Board of Directors in 2024, aims to stimulate entrepreneurship in the field of media by providing incentives to attract young talents, and creating a positive environment that encourages innovation, ensures ease of doing business, and preserves intellectual property for creators. In the media sector.

It also seeks to enhance the creation of competitive local content by supporting local production, developing training programs, in cooperation with a number of international companies, and creating partnerships to display local content and export it globally.

The meeting was attended by the Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Head of the UAE Government Media Office, Saeed Mohammed Al Eter, the Secretary General of the Emirates Media Council, Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, and the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Dubai Government Media Office, Mona Ghanem Al Marri. The President of Sharjah Media City, Dr. Khaled Omar Al Midfa, the Director General of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, Nasser Mohammed Al Yamahi, the Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Ajman Government, Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matroushi, and the Executive Director of the Media Strategy and Policies Sector, Secretary of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Media Council, Maitha Majid. Swedish.

