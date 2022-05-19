He had forgotten what it meant to be important to someone

Alice’s life (not her real name) has never been easy. She never was from the start, until adopting a dog saved her broken and shattered heart. The sweet little dog protagonist of our story that we tell you today is was adopted after years of suffering by a woman who is reborn thanks to the puppy.

For years Alice was heartbroken and he would never have imagined he could love again. She was only 20, but she had already suffered too much, starting when her mom died as a child. The father had married his aunt, who had never behaved like a mother.

Indeed, when the woman entered their lives and their home, Alice had to give up her dog because she “would only have dirty”, “the fur created allergy”, “he could not take care of him too”. Sissi was given up for adoption to another family. And Alice’s heart broke definitively, because after the death of her mother, Sissi was everything to her.

Come of age, Alice has left her father’s house, to get away from it all. She chose another city and started working. But if leaving father and aunt behind was easier, leaving fear of love was not.

Every evening, however, when she left work, she went to a kennel to find the abandoned animals, bringing them food or giving them a little company. Her heart was breathing a little: she felt like them, abandoned and waiting to be adopted.

Adopting a dog saves Alice’s heart

Among all those dogs there was one of medium size that had struck her, because she was always alone, sad, shy and reserved. He did not wag his tail, did not bark and often refused food. She felt just like him.

One day Alice entered his cage to keep him company, doing the same every day. And so Alice entered his life and he into Alice’s. She didn’t have the courage to adopt him, but then her boss’s decision to move her to another city prompted her to take the plunge. And from that day Alice was reborn.