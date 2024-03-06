During its sixth session of the first regular session of the eighteenth legislative term, held this morning, under the chairmanship of the Speaker of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, the Federal National Council adopted 8 parliamentary recommendations to regulate the standards and programs for granting marriage and qualifying those entering it, deciding to return the recommendations to the Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Resources Committee. Human resources to the Council, to reformulate and develop it according to the conclusions of the members’ discussions on the subject.

The parliamentary recommendations, which were welcomed by the Minister of Community Development, Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, during the session, concerned two main axes, the first being “legislation regulating the standards and requirements for granting marriage,” as the Council recommended amending the legislation and decisions regulating the standards and requirements for granting marriage to include not limiting the grant provided to those who are about to marry. Marriage by providing financial sums only, and the necessity of expanding the forms of assistance provided, such as providing housing, a housing allowance, or discount cards at sales outlets in general.

In the same context, the Council also recommended abolishing the condition of setting a salary ceiling of 25 thousand dirhams and the condition that the applicant for the grant be unable to afford the expenses of marriage, have limited means or income, or benefit from social assistance, as the primary goal of the grant is to encourage the marriage of citizens to foreign nationals. Citizens.

In the axis of “Initiatives and programs to encourage and qualify those about to marry in order to build a cohesive family,” the Council recommended activating the work of the Unified Coordinating Council at the federal and local levels, which was formed to supervise the implementation of the National Family Policy, of which marriage is one of its axes, provided that the outcomes of the work of this Council are Mandatory for all parties.

The recommendations also included “preparing new and innovative training programs that go beyond the traditional scope of the applicable training programs, and in a way that is compatible with the social, economic and technological changes that society is witnessing, with a focus on the importance of raising awareness of changing the culture of spending among those about to get married and their families, and verifying that the amount of the marriage grant is used to cover related expenses.” Priority in wedding ceremonies, as well as the adoption of an integrated, unified planning program at the state level to support and qualify those about to get married that includes all the stages that the person about to get married goes through, starting with registering in the system to obtain a marriage grant and qualifying programs, choosing a partner, medical examination, and completing marriage procedures, and extending to After marriage.

The list of recommendations also included working to create a unified digital platform for those about to get married that includes all government services (marriage examination, housing applications, issuing marriage contracts, applying for a marriage grant), training programs for those about to get married and information related to them, and establishing a family social observatory that aims to Building an integrated database to monitor and collect information related to various family and social issues, and analyzing this data and information using scientific methods and providing it in an updated form, to prepare social studies in coordination with the Ministry of Justice and the competent local authorities, in addition to working to enhance the role of the Marriage Grants Department in the Ministry of Community Development so that it does not Its role is limited to managing marriage grants and receiving requests for marriage grants from citizens, and processing and granting them within the conditions and controls of marriage grants. However, it expands to become an investment department and a development department by managing the investment of funds allocated for marriage grants, developing them, and expanding the number of beneficiaries from them.