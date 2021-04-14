Dubai (Union)

Within the framework of the relentless efforts to implement the UAE strategy for government services, which was approved by the Council of Ministers headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “May God protect him”, recently, the UAE government organized a series of virtual “remote” meetings. It includes undersecretaries and general directors in federal agencies, during which it discussed the mechanisms of implementing the strategic axes, policies and initiatives supporting them, in a way that contributes to raising the country’s competitiveness in the field of service provision and achieving leadership visions to be the best government in the world in government services.

The meeting discussed ways of aligning the entities ’strategic and operational plans with the UAE strategy for government services, and immediate action to adopt and implement them in the entities’ work areas.

The Emirates Government Services Strategy aims to provide advanced digital services that reach the customer anywhere and around the clock, and to develop proactive personal services that focus on people and simulate the needs of every individual in society and involve him in designing the service he needs and how to provide it, in addition to building government capabilities and qualifying cadres to lead The future services sector to enhance the country’s position and global competitiveness.

The strategy is based on two supportive policies: the policy of the digital customer and the digital government service, which will contribute to supporting the implementation of the axes and objectives of the strategy, through the adoption by federal agencies of digital government capabilities, and the unified digital platform policy that aims to provide all government services through a single digital window that can be accessed from Any place and around the clock.

Innovative concepts

Younis Haji Al-Khoury, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, said: The UAE government has been keen over the past years to develop innovative concepts and work tools, to provide high-quality proactive services commensurate with the various challenges and rapid changes in accordance with the best international standards. Pointing out that the launch of the Emirates Government Services Strategy reflects the extent of the rational leadership’s commitment to developing the government work system and upgrading the level of services, to increase customer satisfaction and achieve their happiness and aspirations, in a way that contributes to enhancing the competitiveness of the country in providing government services.

He emphasized the Ministry of Finance’s endeavor to align its strategic and operational plans with the Emirates Strategy for Government Services, so that the customer would be at the core of the process and a key partner in designing new and innovative models for providing services, in a manner that would ensure the achievement of a smooth and proactive digital and personal customer experience, and indicated the ministry’s keenness to enhance the quality of customer life. And achieving the highest levels of satisfaction they have, which constitutes a culture and an approach that it adheres to in all its practices, to contribute to the UAE government being the first in indicators of confidence and efficiency, and the best government in the world in government services.

Adopting best practices

In a related context, Counselor Dr. Saeed Ali Bahbouh Al Naqbi, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, said: The UAE government has always been proactive in adopting best government practices, and that the launch of the “Emirates Strategy for Government Services” is undoubtedly complementary to the efforts made by all work teams and committees on Federal and local levels.

Al-Naqbi added: “We in the Ministry of Justice consider an important part in benefiting from this strategy, supporting it and converting it into practical implementation on the ground, what the Ministry of Justice has been working on for some time, in line with the directions of our leadership and our wise government, as the Ministry of Justice was proactive in closing the service delivery centers. And converting them into electronic and smart platforms, and through the implementation of this strategy, the concept of providing services will move from the stage of multiple digital platforms to a unified digital platform, making it easier for customers to obtain their services without the need to visit other platforms, and by relying on the highest standards of user identification and digital identity that guarantee confidentiality. Flexibility and ease. This is what the Ministry of Justice will work on and confirms its commitment to achieving integration in the investment of unified infrastructure and electronic services at the government level.

He added that the Emirates Government Services Strategy will support future jobs by focusing on the future skills required of specialists in providing electronic services, and will allow for open collective innovation from customers who will have opportunities to participate in the design and development of the service in a way that achieves their happiness.

Customer experience

Mohammed bin Talia, head of government services for the UAE government, affirmed that the government is keen to continue development and continuous modernization, translating the leadership directives in making the UAE government the smartest in the world, and a global reference for future governments that seek to adopt innovative services, by redesigning the ‘customer experience’ system. And the launch of advanced initiatives that focus on the customer first, enhance the capabilities of employees, and raise the efficiency of services to ensure the provision of an integrated experience through a unified digital platform that brings together government services at the state level.

Ibn Talia said: The UAE strategy for government services aims to facilitate the lives of people by raising the level of service provision and ensuring the continuity of its provision to customers around the clock and in various circumstances and without interruption, shortening time, reducing effort on dealers and employees, reducing documents provided to federal government agencies, and strengthening partnerships. And integration between government agencies, which will positively affect the competitiveness of the state.

Vision wise

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Acting Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, said: “The wise visions of the state’s leadership have laid the vital pillars and policies in support of exploring the future of the government work system in light of the launch of a national strategy based on human service and its digital investment tools to develop various government services.”

Al Khaili pointed out that “the Emirates Government Services Strategy represents a roadmap for drawing an exceptional and unprecedented model in refining human cadres and enhancing their skills, in addition to embodying services in a unified digital form and presenting them on a proactive basis, which calls for the development of concepts of cooperation with various individuals to formulate their desires in a manner that meets aspirations. the society”.

He added, “Identity and nationality, and within the framework of its existing partnerships with the private sector, aims to enable innovation to build quality services within an environment of diverse skills and specialized expertise that support the achievement of optimal operational efficiency in government work.”

Supportive policies for implementing the strategy

Participants in the meetings and workshops reviewed the digital customer policy and the digital government service adopted by the Council of Ministers to support the implementation of what was mentioned in the Emirates Strategy for Government Services, which defined the basic frameworks supporting the adoption by federal agencies of digital government capabilities, and the strengthening of coordination and integration in developing new applications, and investing in infrastructure. Infrastructure and digital systems, in a way that contributes to raising operational efficiency, ensuring optimal use of resources, preventing duplication of investment, and developing plans to ensure the continuity of providing services to customers in various circumstances.

The policy of the unified digital platform was also discussed, which aims to provide all government services through a single digital window that can be accessed from anywhere and around the clock.

Saif Al Shafar: A commitment to leadership

Lieutenant-General Saif Abdullah Al-Shafar, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior said: The UAE strategy for government services focuses on transactions that depend on direct communication between government agencies and individuals, and the features of the services strategy have been designed with the participation of many leaders, representatives of government agencies and a group of experts and specialists.

He stressed that the government of the United Arab Emirates is committed to achieving global leadership in providing services, as the government services strategy for the next five years has been developed, which is in line with the principles of the UAE Centennial 2071 and the National Strategy for Quality of Life 2031, in line with the vision of the Emirates Program for Excellence in Governmental Service to improve the services provided, And to provide services that exceed the expectations of customers by relying on two main principles, namely, customer focus and government efficiency.

Lieutenant General Al-Shafar explained that the Ministry of Interior is working to align its policies, programs and projects with the axes and objectives of the Emirates Government Services Strategy in order to harness future technology to create new models in providing services, completing transactions, and achieving the expected impact on customers and society.

Khaled Abdullah Belhoul: Consolidating the Future Government

Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, emphasized the pivotal role of the Emirates Government Services Strategy in developing government work and consolidating the future government in the framework of planning for the next 50 years. Belhoul said: “In the consular and citizen services sector, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has established an advanced digital infrastructure based on advanced technologies, and has harnessed technology to transform all its services into digital services, and meet the requirements of individuals and companies with high efficiency, so it has embarked on developing the effectiveness and automation of its services. Fully to reach the customer anywhere and around the clock ».

He explained that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is working to achieve a system that ensures the design of new services from the beginning, providing them digitally to individual and corporate customers, and keeping accurate records of customer data, which contributes to facilitating communication.

Abdul Rahman Al Hammadi: A sustainable development vision

Eng. Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Hammadi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Improving Performance, confirmed that the UAE strategy for government services stems from a sustainable development vision for rational leadership, based on the leadership of the UAE government for the future, through a dual, permanent improvement in smart services, and proactive, which enhances the efficiency of government work And it improves performance and achievement, coupled with the preparation and preparation of human resources by providing them with several skills, and devoting the characteristic of creativity, as an integral part of this system, to impart innovation and development in order to achieve sustainability and competitiveness, indicating that thanks to this pioneering approach, our government has become a global reference in success, innovation and unique approach. . Al Hammadi said: The Ministry of Education, as it draws the features of its smart services strategy, has been keen to be in line with the UAE strategy, and to employ technical enablers and various resources, to come up with qualitative initiatives, programs and projects that complement and harmonize in their essence, form, objectives and final outputs with what the strategy is keen to document. And access to it from atypical ways, to make leaps in the quality of service, in a way that meets the requirements of society in a modern way.

Saif Ahmed Al Suwaidi: Enhancing community confidence

Saif Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Human Resources Affairs, said: The UAE strategy for government services aims to develop government work, consolidate the future government and enhance confidence between the government and society to reach the best global government in providing services, and it represents the road map for all government institutions, which requires intensifying efforts Within an integrated work system to reach the targets, thus achieving customer happiness and global competitiveness. Al Suwaidi added: We, in the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, are keen to ensure the continuous and innovative development of services provided to all segments of society by aligning the ministry’s strategic plan, including policies, programs, projects and initiatives with the axes and goals of the UAE strategy for government services, taking advantage of the digital government capabilities and restructuring the systems and jobs of the delivery centers Services and capacity building of employees to empower them with future skills, community participation, and prior coordination with the digital government.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri: An important station

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and Digital Government, Head of the Digital Government of the Emirates Government, said: The UAE strategy for government services, which was approved by the esteemed Cabinet, is an important turning point in the path of digital transformation, and its importance stems from the fact that it places the customer at the top of the hierarchy of priorities. It attaches exceptional importance to employing advanced technologies in providing a user experience full of interaction and happiness. The strategy also attaches special importance to proactive and speedy provision of services, which is consistent with the nature of the smart city era.

He added, “I wish the teams concerned with this strategy in various governmental and non-governmental institutions success in achieving the goals and objectives of this strategy. Today, we live in a state of integration between the various sectors, and there is no doubt that the success of any national strategy depends on the extent of cooperation and cooperation among all.