Adopt a dog it’s not only one of the most beautiful decisions you can ever make, but it’s a real gesture of love. Rescuing a dog from the shelter, or maybe adopting one means giving yourself a love that lasts forever.

Dogs are extremely affectionate, and are also the great protagonists of pet therapy. What about the bond that is created with them? It is truly unique, able to do good for our mental and physical health as well.

The advantages of adopting a dog:

Those who have a dog at home often manage to counteract stress levels. In fact, a pet helps us a lot, because it gives love without expecting anything in return: an unconditional feeling. Of course, by adopting it, we must also accept some conditions.

A dog can be a big responsibility: he needs us to go out and for his walk. Unlike the cat, he doesn’t use the litter box, so we’ll have to take him outside. The big plus? Allow yourself a few minutes with him, but that’s not all.

Walking the dog is one of the best ways to get regular exercise, and it also helps to take your mind off daily chores, work thoughts. In short, a dog makes our heart full of love, but at the same time “lighter”, chasing away worries.

The health benefits:

There’s more: when we take the dog to the park, we can also create opportunities for socialization by talking to other dog owners who, like us, share the same love for animals. Furthermore, it can be helpful for children, especially to develop social skills, empathy and to understand the sense of responsibility towards someone.

Health-wise, dogs can even help us reduce stress levels. Just like the cat when it purrs, the dog also gives us a sense of peace without equal. When we spend time with him, the level of cortisol, which is known as the stress hormone, decreases.

Those who live alone, then, find in the dog a faithful, loving companion: our pets are supportive against loneliness, because they provide constant emotional support. In any case, we are talking about one of those experiences that “upset” life, making it more beautiful and full.

How to adopt a dog: what does it need?

Preparing for the arrival of a dog at home is obviously important: the adoption process can be started in kennels, by contacting the associations that support strays, or perhaps by reading ads on the web.

For those who are thinking of adopting, it is important to recognize the responsibilities to be assumed: in fact, managing a dog can be quite demanding, because it needs constant care and attention.

Naturally, we will have to buy everything needed to take care of him, such as bowls for food and water, find out about the food to give with the help of a veterinarian – we must prefer a healthy and genuine diet – as well as toys, kennels, harnesses and leashes.