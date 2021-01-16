Snow, cars … let’s travel to the beginning of the 20th century, to the Russia of the tsars, to the story of an engineer who became a figure in the imperial court. His name was Adolphe Kégresse, and he was born in 1879 in France, in Upper Saxony. Little Adolphe is an intelligent child and his parents (his mother had a textile business and his father was a workshop manager in a yarn factory) dream that their son could have studies, as they said at the time. The passion for any mechanical object, since he was a child he loves to fix watches, makes him send to an industrial engineering school. The hard life serves to forge your character and affirm your personality. After his military service, he works in a factory in the vicinity of his home and at the same time, with very rudimentary means, builds a single-cylinder engine and a motorcycle.

Youth and desire to do something different. With a friend he decides to go to Russia. They are young, full of ideas and illusions and with a professional degree that can open many doors for them.

Adolphe Kégresse

The classics say that luck smiles on the bold. And this is the case with Adolphe. In Petrograd he befriends Prince Vladimir Nikolayevich Orlov. An Olympic rider at the 1900 Games, the prince, who heads the military cabinet, is passionate about the new invention of the automobile and convinced of its military applications: he will be responsible for transmitting his enthusiasm for the new invention to Tsar Nicolas II . Orlov, aware of the value of Kégresse, introduces him to Nicolas II, who entrusts him with the organization of the imperial garage. Something like the old palace stables, but now with horsepower.

We are in 1904 and the young Kégresse faces a difficult task: everything has to be done, both the purchases of parts and tools and the preparation of the mechanics. His work is supervised by Orlov, but the trust the prince has in his protégé is such that the Frenchman actually enjoys carte blanche to carry out his project.

Two years later, in 1906, the imperial garage was inaugurated. After the Tsar, Kégresse is the lord and master of it. He is the one who reigns in the Packards, Mercedes or Delaunay-Belleville. The Tsar has total confidence in the young technician, just as skilled in handling tools as in organizing or training workers.

The proverbial harshness of the Russian winter, the snow covering the ground for months. During a hunting party, Nicolas II’s car gets stuck and cannot return to the palace. It is not conceived that anything or anyone can condition the life of the Tsar and his court. The imperial garages have to solve the challenge.

Kégresse places one of the imperial cars on the snow, analyzes the problem and goes to work to devise a solution. To apply his first ideas he chose a Mercedes 45 chassis with chain drive. His report to the Tsar reads like this: “In front are the free wheels and two skids under the axle. So when the wheels are buried in the snow, the car rests on the skids. As for the rear axle, a pulley is attached to the drive wheel. A third axle is fixed, rigid, towards the middle of the chassis. This supplementary shaft has a pulley smaller than the rear pulley at each of its ends. A belt links these two pulleys. The diameter of the pulley attached to the wheels is smaller than the diameter of the wheel. On a hard road the vehicle runs on its wheels like an ordinary car. In the snow, the wheels sink, the skates hold. Behind, it is the belt that supports the weight and maintains the propulsion of the vehicle. This extract is taken from the report that Kégresse presented to the Tsar.

Nicolas II was enthusiastic and once again lent all available means to the French coach to make his ideas come true. Also on a personal level, everything is easy: he has a magnificent house and forms a family in whose bosom three children are born. And it is accepted in the social life of the court.

But for Kégresse his true life is outside the salons, in the imperial garage where he works intensely to improve his invention. The tests follow one another and the initial project is modified. The pulleys of the central axis increase in diameter and the distance between this central axis and the rear one increases. And the shape of the front skates is modified.

Evolution is fast. In 1912 the first chain vehicle appeared. The band is made of leather (actually camel skin) and surrounds the wooden pulleys. Two rollers distribute the weight on the lower section of the chain. The driving pulley is located at the rear and receives the power from the engine through a chain attached to a crown on the rear axle, which is the one that corresponds to the wheel car. They are passed through skis in such a way that it is the wheels that step on the hard ground. The results are promising, and its application in a model of the brand “Russo-Balt” will be a fundamental step. In this model, the skis are suspended on an axis that pivots in a special way. It has a one-piece rubber strap with mechanical staples.

Kegresse’s early work used straps made from camel skin

One of Kégresse’s concerns is the materials for its belts (it is too early to speak of semi-tracks) and thus it tests braided leather and rubber, among others. And we must also take into account the entire development of a swingarm system on the set of half-tracks so that the front of the car would not be in the air when overcoming an obstacle.

The Russo-Balt with the Kégresse system

War and revolution



In 1914 the First World War broke out and Kégresse was assigned the honor and responsibility of driving to the Tsar when he visited the battle lines, in a conventional car in summer and in a Packard chain car when the fields were covered in snow.

Russia is the only country that has vehicles equipped with this modern technique. Several hundred half-tracks, either as medical vehicles (Packard ambulances), armored vehicles (Austin-Putilov) or as artillery tractors, are used by the imperial army, before the first tanks appear on the battlefields (1916) and anticipating even more the half-track vehicles that will be used in the Second World War (1939-1945).

Kégresse is also in charge of organizing the maintenance of Renault vehicles, commissioned by the brand, used by the Russian army.

But in 1917 the Bolshevik revolution broke out: it was the end of Holy Russia. Tsar Nicolas II and Tsarina Alejandra, along with their five children, are taken prisoner and, shortly after, assassinated in July 1918.

Kégresse, mobilized as an officer of the corps of engineers in the service of the imperial court, is forced to take refuge in Finland with his family. There he made a new auto-chain based on a Talbot. But in Finland he has little means and decides to return to France. Meanwhile, revolutionary Russia makes the most of his invention, including Lenin who in the 1920s used a Rolls adapted for use in the snow with the Kégresse half-track system.

Return to France



The war is over and André Citroën has launched the car brand that bears his name. Kégresse is an innovator and Citroën loves everything new. This is how he enters the Quai de Javel, the headquarters of the brand, with his portfolio of inventions under his arm. And they make him responsible for starting a department of off-road vehicles.

With the engineer Hinstin, he develops an already very advanced track system, with molded rubber parts. And the famous “auto-chenille” were born, the Citroën autochains (on the basis of the B2 chassis and then C4 and C6), used by the army, both French and other countries, postal services or customs, among others. And above all, protagonists of the two crossings of the Sahara, of the mission to rescue Admiral Byrd on his expedition to the South Pole and of the epic Black and Yellow Cruises. Furthermore, Kégresse’s ideas are used in new military vehicles.

Citroën autochains protagonists of the legendary Citroën expeditions

In 1935, after losing his factory, André Citroën died bankrupt. Kégresse leaves the Quai de Javel to study a revolutionary dual-clutch automatic transmission. Four years later, Hitler’s Germany invades France. The lack of fuel in the occupied country is a serious problem. Adolphe Kégresse thinks that the old steam engine can be recovered again, but renewed with modern technology. In this way, it develops a four-cylinder, light and high-performance, that works perfectly. It is precisely while putting the finishing touches to this project in his workshop that on February 9, 1943, a stroke ends the life of this innovative and brilliant technician.