He Tour de France 1910 It was remembered as the first edition that incorporated the Pyrenees, but also pioneered a more tragic statistic, the one inaugurated by the first deceased in the history of the race. Adolphe Hélière He did not die on a bicycle in full competition, as years later happened with Paquillo Cepeda, Tom Simpson or Fabio Casartelli, but during a rest day in Nice.

Hélière was a 19-year-old young man who dreamed of being a professional cyclist. The money he made as a car mechanic he invested in race registrations. The best known result was a 13th place at the Paris-Le Mans in 1910, the same year that he participated in the Tour as isole, that precarious category in which you had to buy your own material, book your hotels, finance your food …

A legend suggests that readers of L’Auto bet 100 francs that Hélière would not pass the third stage. If true, they were wrong. The Breton finished the first six, with numerous penalties: he suffered breakdowns, collided with a horse … His best classification was 61st place out of 72 participants. But he also won the love of the peloton for his solidarity, after carrying Emile Georget on his back after a fall.

Hélière finished the sixth stage in Nice after midnight, nine hours after the winner, Julien Maitron. Due to the late schedule and its economic scarcity, passed the night asleep on a beach. The next day he wanted to make good use of the rest day. He ate a copious meal in a restaurant and finished it off with a good ice cream. From there he went, along with three other cyclists, to another beach near Les Bains de l’Opera. The dip was fatal. Hélière passed away that July 14, a hydrocution, what is erroneously called also digestion cut. Other less reliable sources point to a jellyfish sting.

its father and brother, notified by telegram, they arrived on time from Rennes to attend his funeral, but it took ten months for his body to be repatriated. The daily L’Eclaireur, from Nice, opened a subscription to raise funds to collect 1,000 francs, of which 100 came from L’Auto.

His death certificate indicated that his profession had been that of ‘cyclist’. His dream came true posthumously.