Former Bolsonaro minister cites measures considered anti-market, promised by PT in the 2022 campaign, and argues that there should be no surprise now on the part of those who supported the current president

Economist and former Minister of Mines and Energy Adolfo Sachsida published this Friday (7.Apr.2023) a text on his social network profile LinkedIn mocking the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT): “100 days of government: so far President Lula has fulfilled ALL of his economic promises”says the title of the post.

In the publication, the former minister of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) cites measures considered anti-market promised by Lula during the 2022 campaign, such as the end of privatization processes.

Sachsida also mentioned Lula’s criticism of the State-Owned Companies Law – legislation that determines that public companies must follow governance criteria, such as having a statute and an independent Board of Directors – and Petrobras’ pricing policy.

“Throughout the entire campaign, candidate Lula has criticized Petrobras’ pricing policy, and, in less than 100 days in office, he has already made it clear that changes are on the way. He also explained, as promised in the campaign, that Petrobras will invest in the construction of new refineries (a practice that in the recent past did not work out very well, but that is another story) “wrote the economist.

The former minister also talks about the new sanitation framework – criticized by Lula during the campaign. On Wednesday (5.abr), the petista edited 2 decrees that change the rules of the sector. According to experts consulted by the Power360the new text facilitates the permanence of state-owned companies that were unable to reach the goal of universalizing services in the past.

read more:

Sachsida’s text also criticizes the new fiscal rule announced by the government. The economist claims that the measure is a “modern version of the popular ‘spending is life’” and says that the measure also means more taxes, which, according to the former minister, was also a campaign promise by Lula.

Sachsida also cited the following points as “Promises Fulfilled” from PT:

the return of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) with subsidized rates;

criticism of the Central Bank on account of interest rates;

the return of invasions of rural properties;

the highest indexation of public spending.

In a critical tone, the economist again says that Lula continues to do everything he promised during the dispute for the Planalto Palace.

“I believe that those who voted for Lula are happy, after all, it’s good to elect someone who keeps his promises. There are certainly malcontents like myself who believe that this economic agenda will set us up for yet another failure. But I belong to the defeated camp in the elections”, declared the former minister. He said that those who thought they would have space in Lula’s government are also frustrated, but that “were left out”.

Read more about the points cited by Sachsida about the Lula government:

WHO IS ADOLFO SACHSIDA

The Economist Adolfo Sachsida49 years old, was appointed on May 11, 2022 by the then President Jair Bolsonaro as new minister of mines and energy instead of Bento Albuquerque.

At the time, Sachsida was head of the Special Advisory Office for Strategic Affairs at the Ministry of Economy. He was nominated by Paulo Guedes (Economics) and held the position since February of the current year. Previously, he was Secretary of Economic Policy at the portfolio.

The former minister has a doctorate in economics from UnB (University of Brasilia) and a postdoctoral degree from the University of Alabama (USA). He was also a professor at the University of Texas.

Sachsida is a lawyer specializing in tax law. A candidate for Ipea (Institute for Applied Economic Research), he has written several books and other publications on economic, monetary and fiscal policy, evaluation of public policies and taxation.