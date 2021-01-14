Former Minister of Health Adolfo Rubinstein He criticized the Government on Thursday for the efforts to purchase vaccines against the coronavirus as well as for the testing policy in the country, at a time when the reappearance of cases is a constant throughout the country.

“Just as the Government fell asleep with the tests, the same seems to be happening with the vaccines. Global competitive demand is enormous and this goes hand in hand with the production estimates of pharmaceutical companies being much lower than expected in the coming months. On the other hand, vaccination campaigns are also slower, “described the former minister in dialogue with radio The net.

In this line, he added: “We always ran from behind and that is one of the reasons why we cannot detect the cases, the close contacts; it is what made the plateau so long and we have never been able to bend that first wave “.

This Thursday, a new Aerolineas Argentinas flight will depart for Moscow to bring to the country the 300,000 doses of the second component of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the first dose of which is already being applied in all provinces.

A healthcare worker receiving Sputnik V. Photo: Bloomberg

For Rubinstein, the agreements announced by the government are insufficient. “We are facing a very important outbreak and the Ministry of Health does not have guaranteed the provision of vaccines to meet the demand of the population that has to be vaccinated. These commercial agreements or purchase commitments that the government has announced, which hopefully will be made effective realize only 60 or 70 percent of the population she needs to be vaccinated. “

The minister believes that with 60% of the vaccinated population herd immunity will be achieved. “At this point, between 15 and 20% of the Argentine population has already been infected, so if we reach 60% of those vaccinated we already have what is called herd immunity, which is why viral circulation drops drastically “.

Regarding the doubts generated by Sputnik V in general and the rejection of even some doctors to apply the vaccine, Rubinstein asked that “all health workers” be vaccinated.

“Everyone has to get vaccinated, especially frontline health workers. Today the vaccine that is available is Sputnik, with its lights and shadows. And the vaccine is the only sustainable solution to end this nightmare, “he analyzed.

Among other criticisms he made of the Government, the former Minister of Mauricio Macri pointed to the number of tests. And he made a parallel with what happens in Europe: “They are testing between 10 and 20 times more than they did before. In Argentina we always ran behind. Now there are many more tests, although for the number of cases we have, it continues being very little “.

JPE