Suspected of having ordered the murder of one of the main candidates for the 2023 presidential election, he was sentenced to 34 years in prison. The dangerous criminal is not on his first escape

Escaped from prison José Adolfo Macias Villamar, nicknamed 'Fito'. The 44-year-old was head of Los Choneros, a group that reportedly numbered around 8,000 men. Often regarded as 'public enemy number one', Macias was sentenced to a 34-year sentence in 2011 and had already escaped from prison in 2013 before being recaptured three months later. He is suspected of being the instigator of the murder of one of the main candidates for the 2023 presidential election, Fernando Villavivencio. The escape of what is considered the most dangerous man in the country has once again revealed the cracks in the system. “The time when convicted drug traffickers, hitmen and organized crime dictated the law to the government is over“, said Noboa who attributes the prison unrest to his decision to restore order.

The political and economic instability of recent years has ended up transforming Ecuador, once considered a rough diamond of Latin America, into the most violent country in the entire region. 2023 ended with around 7,600 violent deaths, which equates to a rate of over 40 murders per 100,000 inhabitants.