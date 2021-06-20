At this point in the film, what are we going to discover about Adolfo Fernández Aguilar that we don’t know? Oddly enough, everything! Or almost everything. Because ‘Breviary of Survival’ (Renaissance, 2021), his latest memorial book, but in small doses that make them feel better, is a new way of claiming to be the standard bearer of an invisible generation: that of the elderly. Fernández Aguilar no longer has the fiery voice of youth. There is no longer a black hair on his body. But there is something more important than appearance: experience. And there it does seem the king. This Monday, 8 pm, in the Las Claras patio of the Cajamurcia Foundation, he presents this volume accompanied by the president of the Cajamurcia Foundation, Carlos Egea Krauel, and the UMU professors Francisco Jarauta –author of the foreword– and F. Javier Ten of Revenge.

–You have lived very beautiful feats, of all kinds, as a radio journalist. Unthinkable!

–Once having dinner on Christmas Eve, with my wife and children, Radio Nacional gives a flash: Earthquake in Nicaragua! From the outset it seems that there are 10,000 dead. And in ten minutes there are 20,000 dead. And 30,000 … And I with the hot soup there at home … I went to the radio. And Radio Juventud was a magical thing because homogeneous teams existed, each one knew what they had to do. I had to make three calls and when we had the whole thing up and running, I remembered that a daughter of Lieutenant General Alcubilla, Chief of the General Staff, lived in Murcia and I went to talk to him. He knew me from the Valencia auction! [movimiento de solidaridad histórico a raíz de las riadas de 1957] And that is how three Hercules planes landed in Managua, the first international aid that Nicaragua received after the earthquake. We did lots of similar things …

–He spent his life collecting things thinking that they were going to help him in retirement. And today, as he insists, he is only “a collector of experiences and words”.

– Look, this year is the centenary of the Belle Époque, which coincides with the end of the First World War and the misnamed Spanish Flu, which left the world half empty. When cataclysms occur later, a life project is always born, which later is not yet fulfilled … The Belle Époque is the consequence of an explosion of will to live, but then man, in an integral sense, forgets it.

The phrases Memory «A party report is enough to send Ramón y Cajal to hell. It’s a cretin thing » Future “As there is no correction of the world and the speeches of leaders, the future is quite ugly”

– What is the worst of getting older? In the book he reflects over and over again on this question …

–The literature that deals with these issues has become a genre and is ancient. Already Homer in the ‘Iliad’ and in the ‘Odyssey’ sings the benefits of old age in characters like Nestor and Laertes. There is a period in Roman history when old people are a hindrance … until Cicero arrives, who in his ‘De senectute’ gives immense value to that stage of life. Plato ‘The Old Man’ is put in his letters as an idyllic model of a person who must exist: a venerable person, respected, with criteria, active at 80 years of age. That model interested me and I thought that there was no book of these characteristics that was a message of optimism and did not speak of death or old age at all. Calling yourself old is a gratuitous insult that is irrelevant! However, everything is discovered, it is true, and two thousand years ago, Marcus Aurelius turned his ‘Meditations’ into an incredible piece; for me that book has been vertebral. The strength to face any project is that everything is discovered, and contrasts with the policies of today of the left and of the right of persecution of humanism.

–You are also already a classic.

– I am a man of my time, of my generation. But you cannot stay anchored in one place, you have to let your presence fly, because if you don’t do it like that you would be petrified. Having a humanistic training and taking antiquity as a model, the validity of that thought is surprising. This is a very difficult stage, we can take retirement as a starting point, that long space now with longevity. This book is comments, which I call threads, for the previous book ‘The threads of memory’, because there are always threads that break. The project has taken me three years: what I did was undress and dress myself with words. I saw what was happening with my body, with my mind and with my life, and how I should approach my life. I have three children and six grandchildren, and I feel immense satisfaction in the worth of all of them, they make me proud. One of them, Adolfo, an exceptional journalist, has the same illusion that I had.

– Is there no better journalism than local journalism?

– For me, yes, proximity is what gives meaning to life itself.

– You assume the model of Giner de los Ríos and say that you are willing to pour all your experience “into the defense of truth and ethics.” What do you think that the government’s concern is to remove the name of Ramón y Cajal or Juan de la Cierva from the national science awards?

-In short, what they are doing is a witch hunt. A party report is enough to send Ramón y Cajal to hell. It’s a cretin thing that has no name. The same conception of relying on the Law of Historical Memory, whose purpose is very noble, to compensate people persecuted during the war and the dictatorship, but they have diverted it to the witch hunt, and that I think is something dramatic.

– How do you imagine the future?

–Marco Aurelio defines man in three substances: the body, the vital breath and intelligence. The first two do not depend on one exactly, the body mistreats you and subjects you to humiliations that can only be redirected from the intelligence. The vital breath would be the soul. And intelligence is the only thing in our domain, and we can manage it. As man does not change his model of life, the chaos that awaits us is enormous. In terms of climate, demography, terrified people fleeing due to hunger and war, the lack of consideration for man … the future is quite ugly, and as there is no correction of the world and as the discourse of the world leaders do not focus on the transcendent … It is a tiring … But I will continue writing to the thread of the news.