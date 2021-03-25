The Adolfo Domínguez group has announced the launch of a transformation and adjustments plan in Spain “to adapt to the new digital reality of retail and return to profitability.”

The company’s plan involves carrying out an Employment Regulation File (ERE) that will involve the departure of about 300 workers. That is, 30% of its workforce in the country.

The company justifies its decision in the losses that have been a constant for a decade, with the exception of the 2015/16 financial year due to the sale of extraordinary assets.

«In the 2019/20 financial year, the firm accumulates 8.3 million euros in losses. The transformation plan is activated after four years of process optimization and gradual operational profitability improvements, but these have not been enough to achieve profit entry, “they said in a statement.

In the same way, they explain that the acceleration of the retail sector towards online sales forces the firm to restructure itself towards new management and sales systems to guarantee the future of the business, remembering that one in every 5 sales of the company already comes from the store on-line.