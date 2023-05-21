Saturday, May 20, 2023, 00:02



| Updated 20:57.

The designer and businessman Adolfo Domínguez changed the way of dressing in Spain: he managed to make wrinkles not scare us and popularized linen and flowing shapes. This story, the first of ‘The company of my life’, begins in a town in the Galician mountains with a shepherd who risked everything for the vision of his son. A small tailoring workshop and a child who went to school with a fire in a sardine can gave rise to an international company that has managed to survive fires, crises and epidemics and has kept flying. This is actually the story of a saga.