Saturday, May 20, 2023, 00:02
The designer and businessman Adolfo Domínguez changed the way of dressing in Spain: he managed to make wrinkles not scare us and popularized linen and flowing shapes. This story, the first of ‘The company of my life’, begins in a town in the Galician mountains with a shepherd who risked everything for the vision of his son. A small tailoring workshop and a child who went to school with a fire in a sardine can gave rise to an international company that has managed to survive fires, crises and epidemics and has kept flying. This is actually the story of a saga.
credits
-
An history about
Amparo Estrada
-
Edition
Carlos G. Fernández and Luis Gómez Cerezo
-
technical production
Iñigo Martin Ciordia
-
sound design and mixing
Rodrigo Ortiz de Zarate
-
Illustration
Alex Sanchez
-
General coordination
Andrea Moran
-
Executive production
Jose Angel Esteban
