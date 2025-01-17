Adolfo Domínguez reduced its losses by 40% during the first nine months of its 2024-2025 fiscal year (between March and November 2024), placing them at 1.6 million euroswhile sales grew by 8.7%, up to 91.1 million euros, as reported this Friday by the company to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

The turnover of the designer fashion brand, which has 376 points of sale in 27 countries, has been the highest figure accumulated in a third quarter since the 2013-14 financial year, when it had 306 more points of sale.

The gross operating result (Ebitda), in turn, stood at 9.9 million euros in the first nine months of its fiscal year, 1.9% more, while the gross margin was 53.2 million euros, 3.8% more than in the same period of the previous year, as a consequence of the increase in sales in the promotional period, despite the negative impacts due to the evolution of exchange rates and logistics costs.

The firm, whose online store continued to grow and advanced 25.5% until November, has indicated that it continues to focus on consolidating its transformation and international expansion. Specifically, last fall, Adolfo Domínguez opened 14 new points of sale in France (2), Mexico (8), Ecuador (1), Cyprus (1) and Uruguay (3).









In this sense, Europe accounts for 46% of the firm’s openings in the first nine months of its year and leads the growth, with an increase of 13.6%. At the international level, Sales in Mexico, the firm’s main subsidiary, grew by 2.5%slowed by the impact of the exchange rate.

«We have chained, excluding the parenthesis generated by Covid-19, seven years of continuous increase in sales. We equaled the turnover of our brand in 2013, when we had 306 more points and our result exceeds that of then by 7.9 million. And all with a renewed brand that is more connected to its time,” explained the CEO of Adolfo Domínguez, Antonio Puente.