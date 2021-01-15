The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic after the summer had a hard impact on the accounts of the Galician firm Adolfo Domínguez. Its sales in the third quarter (September-November) reached 14.5 million euros, with which in the accumulated of the year they remain at 40.5 million, 47.1% less than in the same period of the previous year. Despite a 35% reduction in expenses, the fashion firm multiplied its losses from the previous year by seven, to 14.9 million euros. Online sales, which grow to contribute one in five euros, is not enough to contain the bleeding.

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic after the summer had a hard impact on the accounts of the Galician firm Adolfo Domínguez. Its sales in the third quarter (September-November) reached 14.5 million euros, with which in the accumulated of the year they remain at 40.5 million, 47.1% less than in the same period of the previous year. Despite a 35% reduction in expenses, the fashion firm multiplied its losses from the previous year by seven, to 14.9 million euros. Online sales, which grow to contribute one in five euros, is not enough to contain the bleeding. the drop in sales, so the gross margin suffered and lost more than 9 percentage points, to 49.2%.

Although the firm has also cut operating expenses by 35%, including a 40% reduction in personnel expenses (it maintains 43% of its 1,200-employee workforce in ERTE), the operating result (Ebitda) is already in negative territory , up -5.6 million, compared to 5.5 million positive the previous year. The other parameters of the account only deepen the losses to 14.9 million, compared to 2.1 the previous year.

The firm attributes the poor performance to the pandemic, which has kept a good part of its 348 points of sale closed at some point in the year. After the harsh confinement of the spring, in which sales fell to 6.7 million euros, the summer was a comeback, with sales of 19.3 million between June and September. But the second wave implied that between September and November 39% of the company’s stores suffered “restrictions on capacity, hours or opening”, which left sales at 14.5 million.

Like other retailers, only online sales have given Adolfo Domínguez some reason to be happy. Sales through this channel grew 28.2% in the first three quarters and now account for 19.3% of total sales, 7.8 million euros. At the end of November, the firm had 348 points of sale around the world, 43 less than a year earlier.

“The coronavirus crisis continues to be decisive day by day, and more so for those companies that have an important social component and an activity marked by the evolution of consumption. Given the restrictions on trade and mobility, we are taking all the necessary measures to guarantee the liquidity and solvency of our company until business conditions can be reestablished “, explains in the note that accompanies the results Antonio Puente, general director of Adolfo Domínguez. The company affirms that the support measures implemented by the Government to help companies (ERTE and credits guaranteed by the ICO) “are not enough to alleviate the collapse of income and profits due to business restrictions (closures of stores, limited hours, capacity, less mobility of customers …) or the impossibility of renegotiating the prices of the rents of premises ”.