Adolfo Chuiman does not seem to be about to return, for now, to “Al fondo hay sitio”. Thus, the actor can use his time to spend it with the family, with his wife and children. Recently, more was learned about his daughter Carla de él; however, the famous Peter also has a son. Giancarlo Chuiman He is known for two activities, and one of them has earned him the respect of his followers in instagram. What has your son’s son been doing for the last 10 years? Adolfo Chuiman?

Adolfo Chuiman: who is your son Giancarlo and what has he been doing for 10 years?

Giancarlo is the only son of Adolfo Chuiman and, in his instagramAlthough he is not as active as his sister Carla, he shows the main activities that occupy his life: sports and social assistance.

In one of his posts he commented: “Throughout these years, I have always continued to help, I never stopped in 10 years, but more low profile, God gives me that strength and uses me as an instrument to continue on these difficult paths, thank you, sir.“, wrote.

Giancarlo Chuiman shares moments with his father. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Giancarlo Chuiman

Thus, Giancarlo is dedicated to collecting help, with the support of friends, for homes, shelters, families in need or cases that appear on social networks. He even has a group in Facebook in which he is dedicated to collecting donations and spreading his activities to his followers.