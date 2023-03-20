whatAdolfo Chuiman will go from “At the bottom there is room“? After rumors that the actor would leave the series to go live in the United States, the public’s focus has been on his family. Did you know that the famous Peter met his wife in the 70s and now He has been married for 47 years, with two children? In this note we tell you who his wife is Gladys Santa Cruz And how many years apart are they?

Who is Gladys Santa Cruz, wife of Adolfo Chuiman?

Adolfo Chuiman Gladys Teresa Santa Cruz Barrozo has been married for 47 years. The actor met her in the 70s. Her wife was from her own neighborhood, and since then she already had the nickname “Pirula”.

Not much is known about the actor’s partner, but they have worked in sales, and are a health, wellness and exercise professional, according to their LinkedIn, which is not updated to date.

How many years is Adolfo Chuiman older than his wife?

Adolfo Chuiman He declared in an interview that he met his wife in the 70s, in Breña. “I met her when she was between 17 and 18 years old. She was my neighbor. I was from Arica avenue and she was from one of the shreds. I would be 24 or 25 years old”, pointed out the actor.

The well-known ‘Peter’ from “At the bottom there is room” He was born on October 18, 1946 and is currently 76 years old, so his wife would be 69. Thus, the couple would be 7 years apart.