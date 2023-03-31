Adolfo Chuiman expressed his desire to be back in “At the bottom there is room”. After the cruel murder of Peter, the character he plays, perpetuated at the hands of Claudia Llanos, fans of the most beloved butler on Peruvian TV refuse to accept his sad departure. Given this, the artist behind the servant and best friend of Francesca Maldini gave statements about his wishes regarding the América TV series. What did he say about his future in the fiction written by Gigio Aranda?

Did Peter really die?

His absence became noticeable during the first episodes of season 10 and after his brief reappearance what nobody expected happened: Claudia Llanos found him red-handed in his house, proceeded to murder him and supposedly burned his remains. However, Chuiman assures that his character is fine.

“The departure of ‘Peter’ from the series was due to the librettist, but Nothing has happened to my character nor has he been killed. I’m still in Lima I miss ‘madam’but I don’t know what else is coming,” the actor revealed. “We just have to wait and see what happens,” he added.

Chuiman did not want Peter’s death

Regarding the scene where Claudia kills Peter, Adolfo Chuiman He confessed that he did not want to do it, but it was a moment that he had to take professionally. “The director told me to do it, so it was done and it came out very good. It’s been an exciting experience filming and there is still the possibility that my character has not died“, he stressed.

Peter’s return could happen at any time in “At the bottom there is room.” Photo: America TV

At the moment, the series continues to imply that Mckay passed away. The rest of the characters were deceived by a message from Claudia sent from Peter’s cell phone, in which she indicated that she was going to the United States.