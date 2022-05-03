Don’t leave him alone! Adolfo Chuman He expressed solidarity with his friend Rodolfo Carrión, better known as ‘Felpudini’ in the world of comedy, due to the lack of work due to his advanced age and the danger to which he is exposed by the pandemic.

As you remember, the comedian was excluded from “JB’s WhatsApp”, program directed by Jorge Benavidezbecause he was a vulnerable person.

Given this, the actor Adolfo Chuman gave his opinion and assured that the popular ‘Felpudini’ he has talent to spare and, for this reason, he will do everything possible to get him a job in “There is room in the background”.

“Of course he has a while. I want to put it in “In the background there is room”, I would love to, I am seeing that. He is my brother, that already depends on the company (…) We studied theater together, being friends all our lives. He is an excellent human being and a great actor,” he told El Popular.

In addition, Adolfo Chuman assured that “it seems absurd” that Jorge Benavidez has not given work to Rodolfo Carrión.

“It seems absurd to me, the older you are, the more experience you have, otherwise there would not be great American actors who, over 70 years old, film great productions. One is an actor when he is born and when he dies. The actor’s career is not to earn money, it is to act on stage “, he added.

‘Felpudini’ after not returning to Jorge Benavides’ program

In the middle of April, Felpudini He gave an interview to the YouTube program “Por mi madre”, where he said that, after the start of the vaccine, he was left out of the plans of Jorge Benavides and “El wasap de JB”. “We old people have been punished, they don’t want to take responsibility for older people who may contract the disease,” she said.

Felpudini recounts his most painful experience

Rodolfo Carrión was in the Yungay earthquake in 1970, which left more than 70,000 dead. One of the victims was his girlfriend.

“I couldn’t save my girlfriend; I had to carry her on my shoulder to the cemetery. It was a totally traumatic experience,” she recalled.

How was Felpudini’s phrase “I can’t believe it” born?

Felpudini recalled how his popular phrase was born: “I can’t believe it!”

“I was doing a play with Efraín Aguilar (…) so I had to go in and he didn’t write me the script, he had it for everyone but not for me. The day of the premiere arrived and the ‘conchudo’ from ‘Betito’ pushed me into the ring and I: ‘What am I saying?’ It was a sitcom and I was on stage and When someone said something to me, I would answer: ‘No’, and they would say ‘No what?’, and I would answer: ‘I can’t believe it!’”

Why ‘Felpudini’ no longer works with Jorge Benavides?

Rodolfo Carrion revealed in an interview for the well-known podcast called “Por mi madre”, what was the reason why he no longer appears on the Jorge Benavides program. The popular ‘Felpudini’ said that the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to his career on television.

“The old people have been punished, they do not want to take responsibility for older people who may contract the disease,” he said.