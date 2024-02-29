The Peruvian performer Adolfo Chuiman is one of the most beloved and recognized actors in our country. With a long career of more than 50 years, he has participated in various television and theater productions. But without a doubt his roles on the small screen are those that have given him the greatest popularity among the public, thanks to productions such as 'A Thousand Trades' and 'Laughter and Salsa'to the point that the remembered Peter de 'There is room at the bottom' reveals that his fans often mention his characters to him when he goes out on the street, in addition to making fun requests for photos or videos.

YOU CAN SEE: Adolfo Chuiman: what is the true age of the 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' actor and why is it a mystery?

What did Adolfo Chuiman say about his fans?

Adolfo Chuiman gave an interview to a local media and in it he recalled various parts of his professional life and personal achievements, as well as anecdotes on the sets of the various productions in which he has participated and the celebrities with whom he has shared. In the middle of the conversation, the Peruvian actor mentioned the funny way in which the public usually refers to him in public, which is why he can no longer even “go out on the street.”

“Really, I can't go out on the street until now. My name is no longer Chuiman, my last name is not Chuiman or Adolfo, now I am Peter,” said the interpreter to the Trome.

But not only that, but Chuiman He says that many people remember the popular slap scene that Peter usually stars in in 'There is room at the bottom'. He even confesses that many of his fans, especially the younger ones, ask him to give them one.

“When I go out, the boys pass by and ask me 'Adolfito, a photo, a photo', and they tell me 'with a slap'. And I tell them 'now, a wasp', and they turn around and boom,” the actor explained between laughs. Despite this, the interpreter confirmed that he really enjoys the interaction with his followers and that he thought about retirement due to the great physical exhaustion that the long working hours and recordings on the sets of television series entail, but that he had nothing to do. see with his thousands of followers.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the back': Peter fainted when he saw that Pía was Diego disguised as a woman

Adolfo Chuiman: age

In the interview on 'Café con la Chévez', Adolfo Chuiman surprised by revealing that he did not know how old he really was. “Without VAT and with VAT, your age is a mystery,” the journalist pointed out, to which the actor responded: “The truth is that I don't know how long I have, for God's sake.”

Adolfo Chuiman says he does not know his age. Photo: LR/broadcast composition

Really, Adolfo Chuiman He was born on October 18, 1946, which means that he is currently 77 years old. A stage that demonstrates his great experience and career in the world of entertainment, in which he remains relevant and loved by the public over the years and has stood out in many productions on the small screen.

Why didn't Adolfo Chuiman want to be Peter in 'At the bottom there is room'?

peterfrom 'At the bottom there is room' continues to be one of the most beloved by fans. However, Chuimanwho plays him, was on the verge of refusing to accept the role, according to producer Efraín Aguilar. because he thought that his character would not have a greater career because he was a butler.

“When we gave Adolfo Chuiman the role of Peter, he came up to my office. He told me: 'Efraín, 30 years of acting, to be a butler??'. And I answered: 'Adolfito, Do you think I'm so stupid to waste your quality as an actor on any role?'”the producer began in dialogue with Infobae

#Adolfo #Chuiman #reveals #longer #street #People #slap