Adolfo Chuiman, the actor who gave life to Peter McKay in the successful series “There is room at the bottom”, returns to the small screen after several months of absence. The interpreter said he was relieved to return to work and be back on the recordings after a long break. In an interview with a local media, he spoke of his return to the television set, in addition to how his fiction colleagues received him, among them, Yvonne Fraysinett. “It’s a relief, I didn’t know what to say to the fans anymore,” said the veteran artist.

Adolfo Chuiman, Peruvian actor. Photo: The Republic

When will Adolfo Chuiman make his appearance?

The popular peter mckay He expressed his emotion in a chat with the national portal because his return to the television series that he is leading in tune was confirmed. After almost three months of absence, she will once again give life to Francesca Maldini’s butler. As is known, his last appearance was in March, when Claudia Llanos kidnapped and “murdered” him.

“The story was changed a bit, He had already recorded two scenes in which he was kidnapped. Now they have released me, happily,” said the interpreter, who avoided giving more details about the plot. “I can’t because my scriptwriter strangled me,” he added with a laugh.

‘Peter’ ready to be resurrected: Adolfo Chuiman returns to the series. Photo: Composition/LR/Capture America TV

With this, he confirmed that his return to Peruvian screens will take place in a short time. At the moment, they are completing some scenes that will soon see the light. “They received me very warmly,” she added in a chat with El Popular about how fiction was turned around.

How was Adolfo Chuiman’s reunion with Yvonne Fraysinett?

The interpreter highlighted that the cast of “Al fondo hay sitio” has a very familiar treatment. He said that he was moved when he saw all his classmates on the TV set. “Well, imagine, after so long. I’m very happy,” he mentioned.

Likewise, he spoke of his reunion with Yvonne Fraysinett. “The affection was very beautiful. For me, it is a relief to return to the recordings because people already told me: ‘Adolfo, when are you going out?’ I no longer knew what to say,” she related.

Why did Adolfo Chuiman not want to be on TV?

The actor Adolfo Chuiman recalled his years on television in a sequence of “You are in all”. As he commented, he had not thought about being an actor, much less that his foray would lead him to artistic success. “He had been a drama teacher for about 15 years,” he said.

“Just from there I went to television with deceit. I did not want to (…) My mother wanted me to be an actor and I wanted to be a footballer,” he revealed in a chat with Yaco Eskenazi.

