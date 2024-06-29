The successful Peruvian series ‘There is room at the bottom’ continues to be a topic of conversation, and recently the actors of the series starred in a curious moment off-camera. Actress Nidia Bermejo, who plays Olinda, shared a story on Instagram in which she appears with Gustavo Buenothe actor who plays Don Gilberto.

Gustavo Bueno and Nidia Bermejo play a couple in the fiction ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ and have enchanted the public with their performances. In real life, the actors have an age difference of 28 years, 72 and 44 years, respectively.

Adolfo Chuiman and his peculiar comment on Don Gilberto and Olinda

Nidia Bermejo, actress who plays Olinda in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, shared several stories on her Instagram account showing behind-the-scenes moments of the series. In one of these stories, she appears arm in arm with Gustavo Bueno, who plays Don Gilberto, walking together along the Pachacámac canal. During this tour, they met Adolfo Chuiman, known for his role as Peter in the series.

The interaction between the actors was captured on video, where Nidia enthusiastically comments: “Look who I am here with, look who we meet, what a luxury.” To this, Adolfo Chuiman responded with his characteristic humor: “It seems that this thing is serious,” which caused laughter among his colleagues. However, Gustavo Bueno was not far behind and responded: “What do you think?” This fun and spontaneous exchange highlighted the great friendship and good humor that characterizes the cast of the series.

The actress shared a message on the Instagram story she published: “Here with the greats saying great things to each other. They are terrible (laughs), she said.

Gustavo Bueno and Nidia Bermejo. Photo: diffusion

The relationship between Don Gilberto and Olinda in ‘At the bottom there is room’

Season 11 of ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’, which premiered in 2024, introduced several new characters that gave interesting twists to the plot, including Olinda. This charismatic provincial was introduced as the girlfriend of Don Gilberto, whom he affectionately nicknames ‘Tortolita’. Her love story began at the wake of a mutual friend, where they both met and began to forge their relationship.

Unlike Teresa, the other members of the Gonzales family welcomed Olinda with enthusiasm. They showed a welcoming and curious attitude towards her, enjoying pleasant conversations and admiring her relationship with Don Gilberto. This support contrasted with the initial tensions and showed the evolution of the characters and their family dynamics.

Teresa does not agree with her father’s relationship. Photo: LR/América TV composition

Will Don Gilberto and Olinda get married in ‘There’s Room in the Background’?

The relationship between Don Gilberto and Olinda has been one of the most talked about points of the recent season of ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’. After suffering a heart attack, Teresa’s father decided to ask her ‘Dove’ to marry him to ensure that she would not be left helpless.

Although the Gonzales family initially showed rejection towards this relationship, Olinda and Don Gilberto They have gone ahead with their engagement. In an emotional scene, Don Gilberto asked his girlfriend to marry him, and she accepted excitedly, although they both agreed to wait a little while for the family to fully accept their union.